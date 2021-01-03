LG Display: Your next gaming monitor could have a 48-inch bendable OLED screen that produces sound without speakers
During CES 2021, LG Display will showcase a 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display designed to be curved for gaming and flat for TV viewing.

lg-display-48-inch-bendable-cinematic-sound-oled-at-ces-2021.jpg

LG Display's 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED in curved mode for gaming

Image: LG Display

Curved TVs never really caught on because they produce a poor viewing experience unless you sit directly in the center of the screen, which often isn't the case when you're watching your favorite show on the couch from 15 feet away and with a group of people. Curved computer monitors, however, are very popular (especially with gamers) because the viewer typically sits directly in the center of the screen and only a few feet away. LG Display wants to give computer users and gamers the best of both worlds with an OLED display that can be curved for gaming, flat for TV viewing and that produces sound by vibrating the screen instead of using traditional speakers.

During CES 2021, LG Display will show off a new 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) screen. In a press release, the company said the "paper-thin" display can bend up to a curvature radius of 1,000mm and still offer a "uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge." LG Display said its OLED screens, like this one, provide a "response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz."

This new screen will also use LG Display's CSO technology to generate sound. First showcased at CES 2017, CSO screens create sound waves using an exciter mounted behind the display to vibrate the OLED screen itself. The display essentially becomes the speaker. The exciter in the new 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display is only 0.6mm thick--down from 9mm when CSO was first introduced four years ago.

"LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers," said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Senior Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display, in the release.

