LinkedIn launches 'Ask for a Referral' feature to use your network to help land a job

LinkedIn's Ask for a Referral feature allows users to see jobs where they already know someone, and easily request a referral from that person.

People who apply for a job and receive a referral are four times more likely to hear back from a recruiter at that company, according to LinkedIn.

On Monday, LinkedIn announced a new referral feature to help job seekers get a foot in the door. Ask for a Referral will help users more easily find companies where someone they know works, and get a referral from that person, the company said in a blog post.

Some 95% of talent acquisition leaders said referrals are an important part of their process, according to the post. People who apply for a job and receive a referral are four times more likely to hear back from a recruiter at that company, according to LinkedIn.

"Long story short - it's important to know who in your network can help you find your next role - and how to reach out," the post said.

With Ask for A Referral, LinkedIn users can look for jobs where they already know someone using the new "In Your Network" desktop search filter on LinkedIn Jobs. Users can also use additional filters like location, industry, job function, or specific companies to find open positions.

Once a user has found a job they are interested in, they can click the "Ask for a Referral" button at the top of the job listing, and select the person they'd like to reach out to. LinkedIn pre-populates the field with a suggested message, but encourages users to personalize their message.

LinkedIn offers the following three recommendations for writing a message to a contact through Ask for a Referral:

1. Remind them how they know you. Jog their memory of where you met if you haven't been in touch recently. Call out things you have in common, like if you went to the same school.

2. Share why you're a good fit. Include information about why you'd be a good fit for the job, including your skills and relevant experience. This will make it easier for the person you know to recommend you to the hiring manager or recruiter.

3. Highlight why you're interested. Recruiters see a lot of applicants, so stand out by telling them why you're interested in this role. This can be anything from being a fan of the company's product or service to wanting to move to their city their office is located in.

LinkedIn has added a number of features to improve their search capabilities in the past year, including smart replies that tap machine learning, and a mentor matching program.

