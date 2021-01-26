Looking for free cloud training? Check out the AWS Dev Hour on Twitch and learn to build an app

Expert trainers will build a full stack application in the AWS cloud using the AWS Free Tier during the new eight-week show.

Image: Prostock-Studio, Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're looking for a way to get hands-on experience with building cloud apps, tune in to the AWS Dev Hour: Building Modern Applications on the streaming platform Twitch. AWS experts Ben Newton and May Kyaw will host these sessions that start Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Newton is a APJC delivery readiness technical lead at AWS and a developer with a background in cloud applications and security. Kyaw is an associate solutions architect and a software engineer. According to a LinkedIn post from Newton, the session is for developers of all levels who want to learn how to design and build applications in AWS.

SEE: Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players (TechRepublic)

The two developers will build a full stack application in the AWS cloud using the AWS Free Tier during the eight-week course. Attendees can code in real time using AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, the React library, authentication, Amazon Simple Storage Services, Amazon Simple Queue Service, and AWS CodePipeline.

The hosts also will explain how AWS Cloud-native applications differ from on-premise deployment. Each episode streams live on Thursday at 4 pm Pacific and will be available on demand as well. The first episode will start with a discussion of infrastructure-as-code and the AWS CLoud Development Kit.

The schedule for the hands-on training course looks like this:

AWD CDK Lambda and Amazon DynamoDB Amazon API Gateway Amazon S3 AWS IAM & Amazon Cognito Amazon SQS Deployment pipeline New features from AWS re:Invent

AWS's Twitch channel is full of streams with the latest broadcasts including Containers from the Couch and Serverless Capacity for Cassandra Devs. The schedule for the channel features anywhere from three to seven live sessions during the work week. The video archive has dozens of broadcasts ranging from machine learning to conversations with Amazon partners.

Scott Barneson, director of Learning Products, AWS Training and Certification, said in a blog post that this course is part of Amazon's commitment to providing free skills training to 29 million people globally by 2025.

"We know access to skills training can help unlock opportunities and have a positive, long-term impact for our employees, customers, and communities," he said.

AWS announced this training goal at re:Invent in December 2020. The educational sessions include on-demand digital training, AWS Ramp-up Guides, certification prep courses, and interactive cloud learning on Twitch.

The company also offers a program called AWS re/Start for unemployed or underemployed people who want to learn cloud computing. This free, 12-week classroom program is designed for people with little or no IT knowledge. AWS works with workforce development programs and local employers to support these classes. There were classes in 25 cities in 12 countries in 2020 and the company plans to double that number this year.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see