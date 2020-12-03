Low-code platforms will save your business. Here's how.

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Whether businesses need to fill developer gaps or cut down on development time, low-code platforms are a popular and easy-to-use solution.

Enlisting low-code and no-code platforms as a business solution is not new. However, in the age of COVID-19, where IT teams are being tasked to their breaking point and companies are rethinking their business models, more and more enterprises are turning to low-code and no-code platforms.

Simply put, developers need to accomplish more in less time. Low-code or no-code provides a quick fix in that the platforms allow professionals with no coding experience to build apps and even potentially fill talent gaps in their organization. (Low-code platforms typically require users to have some rudimentary knowledge of programming, while no-code platforms require no programming knowledge.)

SEE: The CIO's guide to low-code platforms (TechRepublic Premium)

These platforms reduce the amount of time it takes to create software, so that business apps can be delivered quicker, and a wider range of people (often called "citizen developers") can contribute to app development.

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

Developers couldn't be happier. A report from low-code platform company Appian found that 80% of developers surveyed believe that low code can both eliminate time spent on repetitive tasks and free up developers to do more high-level work. While 68% said that low code "is viable for the development of mission-critical applications."

Case in point: In San Antonio, the CTO used a low-code approach to revamp a manual application process to distribute emergency financial help to people out of work due to the coronavirus. Schools are also leveraging low-code platforms to build websites to help manage students' health concerns.

SEE: The CIO's guide to low-code platforms (TechRepublic Premium)

The low-code, no-code trend shows no signs of slowing down. According to Gartner, low-code will be responsible for more than 65% of application development by 2024.

To help IT and business professionals better understand what low-code platforms offer and how to get started working with them, check out the TechRepublic Premium ebook: The CIO's guide to low-code platforms.