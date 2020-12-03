Microsoft launches its latest soft-wear: Windows-themed ugly Christmas jumpers

These Windows-themed winter warmers are sure to turn a few heads.

Image: Microsoft

Talk of Christmas abounds and Microsoft is getting in the festive spirit with its own range of knitwear to tuck beneath the tree.

The company has launched its Holiday 2020 collection of Windows soft-wear on the Xbox Gear Store with a trio of Microsoft-themed jumpers (or sweaters) that wouldn't look out of place in a mid-90s office Christmas party.

Fans of festive knitwear have three designs to choose from, one of which is rocking a garish Microsoft Paint design and the other two paying homage to Windows XP and Windows 95, respectively. As an added benefit, zero installation is required.

Image: Microsoft

Each jumper costs $69.99, and for every purchase of between 1 December and 23 December, Microsoft will donate $20 to non-profit organization Girls who Code, which runs coding programmes for girls and young women with the aim of boosting diversity in tech.

Clearly, the jumpers have been a runaway success: at time of writing, all three designs have sold out, however those interested in grabbing some ugly Windows swag can sign up to receive alerts once stock is refilled. As an extra bonus, each jumper comes with their own festive-themed background downloads for Microsoft Teams and Skype. Maybe save them for the remote office Christmas party, rather than your next corporate call.

Don't forget to check out TechRepublic's huge list of holiday 2020 gift guides for more stocking-filler inspiration.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today

Also see