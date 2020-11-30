Microsoft Teams will no longer support Internet Explorer 11

Teams is no longer supported by IE11 as Microsoft phases out its legacy web browser.

Microsoft Teams will no longer work on Internet Explorer 11 from today as Microsoft begins the sunset of its legacy web browsers.

Microsoft announced in August this year that Microsoft 365 apps would slowly lose support for IE11 and the legacy Microsoft Edge browser to make was for the faster, leaner and more secure Chromium-based Edge.

As per its August announcement, today (November 30) marks the day that Microsoft Teams stops supporting IE11. So, if you've not been able to log into Teams today via Internet Explorer, now you know why.

Teams isn't the only app that will eventually stop working with IE11. As of 17 August 2021, the browser will no longer be supported by any Microsoft 365 apps. IE11 will still be supported for the purposes of backward compatibility for businesses who have legacy apps built on the browser. For these customers, Microsoft has said it will help with the transition over to the new Edge browser.

The legacy Edge browser is being removed from service in a similar fashion, and will reach its end of life on 9 March 2021. Microsoft explained what this meant for customers in its August 2020 tech community blog post, saying: "After the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

"While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge. We are committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible."

For customers who have legacy IE11 apps, the new Microsoft Edge features an Internet Explorer mode that allows users to host their apps in Edge.

