Multicloud is the fastest growing modern infrastructure

In order to keep up in the modern technological environment, companies are increasingly having to modernize their systems and adopt new ways of accessing, analyzing and managing their data.



Continuous Intelligence firm Sumo Logic released a study exploring enterprise technology trends, using data from more than 2,000 customers of Sumo Logic's Continuous Intelligence Platform.



Sumo says an increasing number of companies are moving on from legacy systems and turning to multi-cloud adoption, open source technologies and Amazon Web Services cloud-native services.



"Today's enterprise technology landscape is more dynamic and fast moving than ever, and understanding what is changing and how quickly requires at-scale visibility into what businesses are embracing," said Stephen O'Grady, a principal analyst with analyst firm RedMonk.



"The conclusions contained in Sumo Logic's report, itself based on insights from thousands of customers, is broadly aligned with RedMonk's projections for the industry moving forward, and thus offers value to executives and practitioners tasked with setting technical direction."



Kalyan Ramanathan, vice president of product marketing for Sumo Logic, said enterprise adoption and deployments were growing 50% year over year, with many companies choosing between Amazon Web Services and multi-cloud platforms.



"Multi-cloud and open source technologies, specifically Kubernetes, are hand-in-hand dramatically reshaping the future of the modern application stack," Ramanathan said.



"For companies, the increased adoption of services to enable and secure a multi-cloud strategy are adding more complexity and noise, which current legacy analytics solutions can't handle. To address this complexity, companies will need a continuous intelligence strategy that consolidates all of their data into a single pane of glass to close the intelligence gap. Sumo Logic provides this strategy as a cloud-native, Continuous Intelligence Platform, delivered as a service."

Sumo noted that many enterprises were only using about 15 of the more than 150 Amazon cloud-native services available. They said this was because enterprises wanted to avoid being locked in to only one platform.



Despite fears of over reliance on certain platforms, the study said AWS Lambda adoption grew to 36% in 2019, up 12% from 2017. One third of all respondents said they have recently gone serverless.



Serverless architectures are growing in popularity because they are cost effective and allow enterprises to quickly shift to cloud and DevOps deployment automation.



The one thing many enterprises specifically prioritized is security. The report found that there was double-digit growth in the usage of AWS-native security services and threat intelligence tools. Many enterprises told Sumo in the report that security was a significant concern of theirs and 50% said they were using some form of cloud-native or commercial threat intelligence service.



Sumo's report also found that Kubernetes is "highly prevalent" in multi-cloud environments and open source platforms have disrupted the modern application stack.



"The purpose of this report is to get a unique perspective of the DevSecOps tools and methodologies used within cloud-first organizations as they 'lift and shift' or modernize and migrate existing applications to cloud environments," Ramanathan added.



"Taking a high level point of view of the report findings, it's clear that kubernetes and multi-cloud are leading the current state of disruption of the modern application stack."

