New Acer laptops at CES 2021 are faster and skinnier with better GPUs

Nitro 5 gaming notebook gets AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, while the Predator Triton line gets a new cooling system.

Image: Acer

Acer announced several new additions to its Nitro 5 and Aspire 5 and 7 notebooks that feature AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors at CES 2021 on Tuesday. The company also has updated several other gaming notebooks including the Predator Triton 300 SE, Predator Helios 300, and the Acer Nitro 5.

The Nitro 5 gaming notebook also features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPU at the high end of the line. The notebooks come with two slots for an M.2 PCle and/or SATA SSD, up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM and fast networking via Killer E2600 support and Wi-Fi 6. The standard Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays.

The Acer Aspire 7 is designed for users who want a laptop for work as well as gaming. It has the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB PCle SSD. Finally, the Aspire 7 has multiple cooling modes including silent, normal, or performance.

SEE: CES 2021: The big trends for business (ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature)

The Aspire 5 is best for amateur bloggers, photographers, and students who need a powerful but affordable device, according to the company.

The updates to the Predator and Acer Nitro 5 laptops mean faster response times and sleeker designs, according to the company.

"With the advancement of our 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and related thermal technologies, we're excited to pack even more power into our thin and portable Predator Triton series," said James Lin, general manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc, in a press release. "The Predator Triton 300 SE incorporates the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors specifically designed for ultraportable gaming and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, plus up to 10 hours of battery life."

Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of premium and enthusiast laptop platforms in the client computing group at Intel, said the updates make the devices more portable and more powerful.

"Packing all of this performance and connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 in a lower thermal envelope enables amazing innovation in the ultraportable gaming segment, as exemplified by the new Acer Predator Triton design," he said in a press release.

The new Predator Triton 300 SE features the latest hardware in a thin and lightweight all-metal chassis. This generation's all-metal Aeroblade Fan has wingtips to increase air intake and a wind guide that minimizes turbulence and redirects airflow to critical

components, resulting in a 10% performance increase over the previous generation, according to the company. The laptop will be available in North America in February starting at $1,399.99 USD and $2,199 CAD.

The Predator Helios 300 now features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a 240Hz display. It will be available in North America in February starting at $1,249.99 USD and $1,999 CAD.

The Acer Nitro 5 line includes updates to both its Intel- and AMD-based models, including the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors and a bright 300-nit display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 H Series mobile processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Users have the option of a quad high-definition display with a 165Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with a 360Hz refresh rate. It will be available in North America in February starting at $749.99 USD and $1,099 CAD.

The Aspire 7 line now features new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It will be available in North America in March starting at $749.99 USD and $1299 CAD.

The Aspire 5 also offers the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors and AMD Radeon RX Graphics. It will be available in North America in March starting at $549.99 USD and $749 CAD.

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will be available in North America starting in February at $749.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD] in February starting at €1,299; and in China in January starting at ¥6,499.

The 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be available in North America in February starting at $849.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD] in February starting at €1,299; and in China in January starting at ¥6,499.

The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) will be available in North America in March starting at $749.99; and in EMEA in February starting at €899.

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) will be available in North America in March starting at $549.99; in EMEA in February starting at €699; and in China in January starting at RMB ¥4,999.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see