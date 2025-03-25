As early flowers start to bloom, Amazon holds another sale — its Big Spring Sale discounts are available to customers with or without a Prime membership.

We selected some of Amazon’s best deals on tech products, focusing on tools you can use for work; where possible, we focused on deals that approach or reach 50% off. Amazon technically takes up to 40% during this specific sale, but we expanded our search to include deeper current deals. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs until March 31.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Home Security Camera: Amazon

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum: Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 Tablet: Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power 5G: Amazon

Note: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones For Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, these wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are 49% off, dropping from $349.99 to $179.95. The headphones interface with either Apple or Android phones. Switch between listening to music and taking work calls – or between a transparent mode and an immersive noise-calling mode – depending on your location and whether you’re wearing them for work or pleasure. Reviewers praise the solid build quality and the comfort of the soft ear cups. Visit Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Home Security Camera Have a home office and want to keep an eye on package deliveries, or you’re just looking for peace of mind? The Stick Up Cam Pro from Ring is a battery-powered outdoor security camera with 1080p HDR vision, color vision even at night, and a two-way talking function. Perhaps most importantly for us, it’s exactly 50% off now, with the price dropping from $179.99 to $89.99. Visit Amazon

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum While not directly work-related, this robot vacuum can keep your home office tidy and save time on those pesky chores you would otherwise have to do after work. The X40 Ultra from DREAME cleans carpets, wood floors, tile, marble, and other hard surfaces. It includes a mop for solid surfaces, and you can set it to avoid mopping carpeted areas. For the Big Spring Sale, Amazon offers the DREAME X40 robotic vacuum for $899.99, 44% of its list price of $1,599.99. Visit Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 Tablet Amazon took 47% off the $149.99 2023 Lenovo Tab 9 tablet for a sale price of $79.99. This tablet has a 9-inch HD screen, 13 hours of battery life, 32 GB of storage, and Google Lens’ translation and identification software. It unlocks using a face scan. The Lenovo Tab M9 is a reliable tablet for work or gaming. Visit Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power 5G This unlocked 2024 Motorola phone brings 128 GB of base storage, a 50 MP camera, a 120 Hz display, and 8 GB of RAM. Amazon is offering it on sale for $179.99, 40% off $299.99. The Moto G doesn’t offer as many perks or polish as a contemporary Apple or Samsung phone, but it has Android 14 just like the competitor and does most of the same things at a much more reasonable price. Visit Amazon