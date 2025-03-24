Apple’s future smartwatches may include cameras to enable AI features like translating signs between languages. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported on the possibility on March 23, saying a camera would be added to the Apple Watch to enable features comparable to those debuted on the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, consumers filed a class-action lawsuit in mid-March alleging many Apple Intelligence features supposed to be enabled by AI in the digital assistant Siri were never delivered.

Camera on Apple Watch would add AI-enabled ways to interact with the real world

According to Bloomberg, Apple may add the camera and AI features to their line of smartwatches by 2027. The cameras would be inside the area of the display on the standard watch and next to the digital crown and button on the side of the Apple Watch Ultra. If the AI features on the watch are intended to be similar to the Apple Intelligence features enabled by visual intelligence on the iPhone 16, they could:

Summarize and copy text from images captured by the camera, including translating between languages.

Automatically open a prompt to add email addresses or phone numbers to contacts if you see them in the real world.

Search Google for where to buy an item directly from a photo of that item.

Ask ChatGPT to explain unfamiliar diagrams or notes.

Gurman also predicted that Apple is exploring the idea of adding a camera to AirPods.

SEE: AI literacy, conflict mitigation, and adaptability are skills on the rise in today’s workplace, according to LinkedIn.

Apple’s AI division shaken up

Apple has historically taken a cautious approach to AI adoption. We had predicted this measured approach would allow the company to introduce generative AI in a way that differentiates its ecosystem. However, the rollout has been gradual, largely consisting of incorporating widely established generative AI tools into its devices. An upgraded version of Siri — expected to understand natural language more intuitively — has reportedly been delayed until 2026.

Behind the scenes, Apple removed John Giannandrea as head of the AI division and appointed Vision Pro executive Mike Rockwell to lead the team.