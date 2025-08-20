Screenshot of Apple CEO Tim Cook during the WWDC 2025 keynote. Image: TechnologyAdvice

Apple’s diehard fans have come to expect the tech giant to hold an event in September where it launches a new iPhone lineup and other hardware, such as the Apple Watch or iPad. The Apple devices may come with groundbreaking new features, but sometimes it is as simple as a larger screen size and a slightly more powerful camera.

We’re not expecting this year to be any different, and rumours are already coming out about what is to come at Apple’s expected though yet-to-be-announced September hardware event. TechRepublic takes a closer look at the hottest potential releases.

iPhone 17 lineup

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are pretty safe bets as Apple’s primary launch next month. Trusted leakers have revealed that the fourth model will be an iPhone 17 “Air” rather than Plus, and will be more expensive than the standard model but cheaper than the Pro models, at roughly $900. Here’s what we know about each device.

iPhone 17 standard

The standard iPhone 17 may come with a larger 6.3-inch display, matching the size of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Colourways could include black, white, steel grey, green, purple, and light blue, according to Macworld.

It will not have the 5x zoom option nor a Telephoto lens, according to the Korean publication The Elec.

It is expected to have 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to include an A19 chip.

It will be ultra-thin, potentially 6.25mm thick, with an approximate 6.6‑inch display.

Colourways could include black, silver, gold, and light blue, according to Macworld.

It will likely have a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera. It will also not have the 5x zoom option nor a Telephoto lens, according to The Elec.

It is expected to have 12GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

These models should receive a more powerful A19 Pro chip than the iPhone 17 Air.

The rear camera could have three 48 MP lenses arranged horizontally, with the 48 MP telephoto lens enabling up to 8× optical zoom, possibly through a movable lens mechanism, according to MacRumors.

They could have a new external Camera Control button on the top edge, in addition to the one added to the iPhone 16 series, according to MacRumors.

They could be capable of dual video recording, which allows for simultaneous recording with both the front and rear cameras.

Colourways might include black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange, according to Macworld.

Both models could have an aluminium frame, marking a shift back from titanium and stainless steel, according to The Information. The top half of the back could feature a “rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass.”

Both models could include vapour chamber cooling for improved heat dissipation.

They will both have 12GB of RAM.

Storage options for the iPhone 17 Pro could start at 256GB, costing $1,049.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a slightly thicker body of 8.275 mm to accommodate a larger battery, possibly exceeding 5,000 mAh, according to MacRumors.

All four devices

All models are expected to upgrade to a 24MP sensor on the front-facing camera, doubling the previous generation’s 12MP resolution.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3

It is heavily rumoured that a whole host of new Apple Watches will be dropping with the next Apple event. These are the new Series 11, the new high-end version Ultra 3, and a new, cheaper SE 3. Here’s what we know about them.

All three devices will have chips with the same T8310 architecture as the S9 and S10 chips, according to MacRumors, so no major performance upgrade.

With the potential release of watchOS 26, the software design is likely to mimic that of visionOS and may have some Apple Intelligence features, according to The Verifier.

The Ultra 3 model could feature satellite connectivity and a new 5G cellular modem, according to Bloomberg.

The Ultra 3 could also feature slimmed-down bezels, according to an image sourced by MacRumors, which could offer a higher resolution.

The SE 3 could have 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display size options, according to MacRumors.

The SE 3 will likely have an aluminium case, as plans for a plastic case were reportedly scrapped.

Apple has been developing technology to detect high blood pressure and sleep apnea, according to Bloomberg. But it has run into issues that may delay its release until the autumn event.

AirPods Pro 3

According to MacRumors, iOS 26 developer beta code contains a reference to “AirPods Pro 3” alongside existing references to “AirPods Pro” and “AirPods Pro 2,” strongly suggesting Apple is preparing for a new hardware launch.

Rumours suggest that active noise cancellation will be improved. AirPods Pro 3 could also include heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing, as Bloomberg has predicted health features will be available on future models.

Apple confirmed that the public launch of iOS 26 will be this autumn when the company released beta 4 to developers and testers, which included major UI and Apple Intelligence updates.