Source: Apple/YouTube

Apple has released the fourth beta version of its iOS 26 for the iPhone and iPadOS 26 for iPad, making the builds accessible to both developers and public beta testers.

This latest release follows the rollout of iOS 26 beta 3 earlier this month and continues Apple’s gradual refinement of its upcoming operating systems. The update is currently available to those enrolled in the Apple Developer Program or the public beta software program.

While beta testers can currently test the system’s beta version, its official release isn’t expected until later this year. Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will launch for all users this fall.

iOS 26 feature updates

The iOS 26 beta 4 update introduces several interface upgrades, design tweaks, and Apple Intelligence-powered capabilities.

Liquid Glass

One key change is a refined Liquid Glass effect that increases translucency in the menu bars of apps such as Photos, the App Store, and Music — an expansion of the opacity adjustments introduced in earlier betas. The lock screen background now dims the wallpaper when notifications appear to improve legibility.

CarPlay

Additional design updates include new dynamic wallpapers that shift hues throughout the day, as well as expanded CarPlay wallpaper options with support for both light and dark modes. Visual adjustments have also been made to select app icons, including those for Mail and Camera.

Notification Summaries

Apple has also restored its Notification Summaries feature for News and Entertainment apps,now powered by Apple Intelligence. The feature, which was temporarily removed in January, has been updated to improve accuracy and readability.

More feature enhancements

Feature enhancements across core apps include smoother mode transitions within the Camera app, a new Passwords app alert that notify users when a website supports passkeys, and Weather app forecasts tailored using Significant Locations data. In Messages, users can now access polling tools in group chats and customize backgrounds for individual conversations.

Additional improvements include new audio settings that reduce loud sounds, upgraded Shortcuts automation, a new default ringtone, and other usability refinements.

Supported devices for iOS 26

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will not support the iPhone XS and iPhone XR series. All subsequent models, starting from iPhone 11 lineup and newer, will be eligible for the update. The full list of supported devices include:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

Although iOS 26 is still in beta, eligible users can download and install iOS 26 through the beta program. However, Apple recommends that beta versions be used only on secondary devices due to risk of instability bugs.

How to install iOS 26 beta 4

First, back up the beta-enrolled iPhone to iCloud before beginning the system software update to avoid data loss due to backup failure. Now follow these se

Open the Settings app on the iPhone. Navigate to General. Select Software Update. Select Download & Install to begin the installation of iOS 26 beta 4. Reboot iPhone to complete the iOS 26 beta 4 installation.

Other Apple operating system updates

The iOS 26 beta 4 release comes alongside the release of its fourth beta versions for separate device operating systems, including iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Other new and upcoming release candidates betas for iOS and related updates include:

iOS 18.6

iPadOS 18.6

macOS 15.6

tvOS 18.6

watchOS 11.6

HomePod 18.6

plus visionOS 2.6 for developers only

Apple has also rolled out release candidate (RC) builds for iOS 18.6 on Monday, which is on a separate update track. The iOS 18.6 RC introduces minor changes focused on EU regulatory compliance and performance enhancements.

Apple appears to be accelerating its beta cadence, with shorter gaps between developer builds and public beta availability. This rapid release pace may signal that iOS 18.6’s final version is nearing public launch.

