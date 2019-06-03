Only 1/3 of companies have achieved expected cloud outcomes

Cloud expectations are not meeting reality, as the majority of companies aren't seeing the benefits of cloud migration, according to an Accenture report.

How the cloud is evolving to improve enterprise security Microsoft's executive vice president Jason Zander sat down with Dan Patterson to discuss cloud migration and how it benefits security in the enterprise.

The majority of large organizations have not seen the full expected benefits of cloud migration, according to a recent Accenture report. Only one third of companies reported achieving cloud expectations after migration, indicating a large discrepancy in expectation versus reality when transitioning to the cloud.

The report surveyed 200 senior IT professionals from large enterprises around the world, revealing the complexities and complications that accompany the cloud migration journey. The third of organizations that reported fully achieving cloud expectations said expectations were met across four key categories: Cost, speed, business enablement, and service levels.

SEE: Special report: The cloud v. data center decision (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

"Like most new technologies, capturing the intended benefits of cloud takes time; there is a learning curve influenced by many variables and barriers," said Kishore Durg, senior managing director of Accenture Cloud for Technology Services, in a press release. "Taking your cloud program to the next level isn't something anyone can do overnight ­­­­— clients need to approach it strategically with a trusted partner to access deep expertise, show measurable business value and expedite digital transformation."

The top barriers these organizations faced included security and compliance risks (65%), complexity of business and organizational change (55%), legacy infrastructure and application sprawl (43%), and a lack of cloud skills with the organization (42%), the report found.

To overcome these barriers, the report recommended IT teams seek out managed service providers to orchestrate the cloud services for them. The majority (87%) of executives were on board, saying they would consider the use of managed cloud services.

For more, check out TechRepublic's article on the four tips for finding the right employee or services partner.

Cloud Insights Newsletter Your go-to knowledge base for the latest about AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Docker, SaaS, IaaS, cloud security, containers, the public cloud, the hybrid cloud, the industry cloud, and much more. Delivered Mondays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see