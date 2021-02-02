Oracle introduces post-pandemic protection and decision-making tool for HR teams

New return-to-workplace solution, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management, helps to maintain safety and helps employees adapt to new working conditions.

There doesn't seem to be any kind of consensus of when everyone in the US will be able to embark on the new normal, the post-coronavirus workplace. In an effort to get the enterprise up-to-speed, while adhering to necessary safety standards, Oracle has introduced what the company refers to as a return-to-workplace solution, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), an update to the Employee Care Package launched in June of 2020 "to help HR leaders navigate new workforce demands, include new COVID-19 testing and vaccine tracking capabilities for HR teams, and automated guidance for employees as they return to the workplace," Oracle stated in a press release.

"The latest additions are included in a new 'Return to the Workplace Journey' designed to help keep employees safe by guiding them through new processes, training, and safety protocols, while enabling HR leaders to analyze critical workforce data such as testing and vaccination records," the press release said.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic)

Last week a global study found that despite the necessity of precautionary measures, 49% of businesses do not have a plan to deploy digital contact tracing. While employees are left in the lurch--grateful to employers who are allowing them to continue to work from home until they are comfortable enough to return to the office--the burden of prepping an on-premises location is on the company, and specifically, the human resources department (HR).

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations to prioritize the health and safety of employees, and this has put HR leaders front and center as they help their teams adjust to change and address new challenges," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM.

Oracle's new HCM promises to deliver "the human experience" at work, increase business agility, and "outpace change with an innovation powerhouse." While the latter is a tad hyperbolic, the company's new application offers steps to promote workplace safety and ease the return to the office.

Included in the new return to the workplace journey within the HCM are

Reviewing new safety procedures

Completing regular wellness checks

Taking mask and safety protocol training

Booking a COVID-19 test with preferred testing providers, and

Updating immunization status through self-reporting questionnaires or proof of vaccination (such as digital certificates or copies of physical records).

Employees may be able to share their vaccination status through new digital passports or electronic vaccination credentials. Oracle is working with the technology and health care community to help ensure people will have secure access to this information where and when they need it.

"As the future of work continues to evolve, it's critical that organizations are able to make informed business decisions in real time to protect their teams," Leone said.

The "Return to the Workplace Journey" is the latest addition to the existing Oracle Employee Care Package, which includes Oracle workforce health and safety, Oracle digital assistant, and Oracle learning. Oracle also offers templates for Safe Travels Journey, Your Well Being Companion Journey, Onboarding Journey, and others. Customers can access available Journey templates through Oracle Customer Connect.

Top Story of the Day Newsletter If you can only read one tech story a day, this is it. Delivered Weekdays Sign up today

Also see