The Certified Associate in Project Management exam, better known by its abbreviation CAPM, gives aspiring project managers a bonafide credential to put on their resume that shows they have the skills it takes to succeed in this area. Getting a CAPM certification is a great way to launch a career in project management, whether this is your first job or you are switching from another field.

However, sitting for the CAPM not only requires you to pay a pretty hefty exam fee, but you must also complete 23 hours of project management courses. Read on to discover how taking a CAPM® Online Class Virtual Training from Master of Project can help you potentially pass your exam on your first try and earn the credit hours you need to sit for the exam all at once.

What is the CAPM exam?

CAPM stands for Certified Associate in Project Management and is meant to test participants on knowledge needed for entry-level project manager positions. The CAPM exam is administered by the Project Management Institute, which also offers the Project Management Professional certification, another popular exam for project managers.

CAPM is meant for entry-level people looking for their first job in the field, while PMP is designed for professionals that have at least three years of experience. Thus, CAPM can serve as a great stepping stone to getting your PMP certification, but the two aren’t equivalent and shouldn’t be confused with each other.

Getting a CAPM certification is especially valuable if you don’t have a lot of project management experience and want to get an official credential on your resume to showcase your knowledge to potential employers. Having a CAPM certification can help you get internships and entry-level jobs in the project management field across a wide variety of industries — but first you need to meet the exam requirements and actually pass the test, and training courses such as the Master of Project one can help with that.

CAPM requirements and costs

In order to sit for the CAPM exam, you will need two things: First, secondary education equivalent to a high school diploma, GED or associate’s degree; and second, 23 hours of project management education, which must be completed before the time of the exam. These 23 education hours are usually fulfilled by taking a project management online course, such as the one offered by Master of Project. Some community colleges also offer classes that fulfill this requirement, but they are more difficult to find than online options.

You must also pay the exam fee in order to sit for it. The CAPM exam costs $225 for PMI members and $300 for non-members to take each time, so needing to take the test more than once can quickly put a dent in your wallet — or your professional development stipend, if your employer is covering the cost.

Passing CAPM with Master of Project virtual training classes

The Master of Project CAPM® Online Class Virtual Training has a 99.6% first-time pass rate and more than 250,000 past students across 180 countries. The curriculum was designed by industry experts and the live lectures were recently updated to reflect the new CAPM exam changes. The virtual training encompasses 23 hours of CAPM training, which will fulfill the second requirement you need to sit for the exam while also preparing you for the test material.

The class is available in three day sessions on either weekdays or weekends, whatever works better for your schedule. Weekday sessions start every Monday and end on Wednesday, while weekend sessions start biweekly on Saturdays and end the next Saturday. Sessions are conducted from 08:30 to 18:00 CT.

All of the live classes are virtual, and you can attend them from anywhere as long as you have a computer and an internet connection. While the lectures themselves are live and interactive so you can ask the instructors questions in real time, with certain plans you can also access the practice questions and case studies at any time so that you can practice at your own pace. Master of Project will also continue to give you access to new CAPM Online Class Sessions until you pass the CAPM exam.

The Master of Project CAPM class offers three pricing tiers: Standard, Pro and Xclusive. The pricing tiers break down as follows:

Standard, $827: Three Days — 23 Contact Hours CAPM Virtual Training

Pro, $1,027: Three Days — 23 Contact Hours CAPM Virtual Training; lifetime access to 23 Contact Hours — Online Self-Paced CAPM Training

Xclusive, $1,127: Three Days — 23 Contact Hours CAPM Virtual Training; lifetime access to 23 Contact Hours — Online Self-Paced CAPM Training; one hour online one-on-one CAPM coaching session

In-person, virtual and hybrid group training formats are also available for this program. For group and corporate training solutions, please contact Master of Project for a quote. You can also book an individual CAPM exam training plan directly on their website if you’re ready to get started on your CAPM exam prep right away.