Pet lovers: Super cool tech-related gifts

Whether it's for the pet lover on your holiday gift list or a little something that will make sharing space with your pet easier or more fun, there are plenty of innovative items designed for pets.

You may have heard the expression pandemic puppy, which is what people are calling the new dogs and cats (and the occasionally other breeds of pet) that house-bound people eagerly brought into their homes while in quarantine. The result for many are frequent Instagram, TikTok or even Reddit posts which depict the joy their pets provided, at some of the darkest moments of isolation, which everyone hoped would slow the spread of COVID-19. If you're on social media, you've seen it: A picture of a cat lounging across a keyboard, or a dog with its head resting on the photographer's knees, its eyes soft and warm, with the comment or hashtag "My co-worker is very needy today," or "My work colleague thinks its time to clock out of work."

We've gathered some of the latest and coolest items to help keep you home clean, and thus healthy. Things that will, thanks to tech, result in more comfort and aid in an aesthetically pleasing environment for those who share space with pets.

Ebo Robot for Cats Image: Enabot Ebo is a robot that entertains cats and connects them to their owners, as it interacts with cats via autonomous movements (it wheels, rolls, and dances) or pet owners can take control and play with their pets remotely (on vacation, on a commute, from work). A 1080p HD camera streams sound and video to the Ebo app. Users can see what their cat is up to, speak to them, control interactions (including with a low-intensity laser), and record and capture photos and video that can be edited and shared. $249 at Enabot

AutoDogMug Image: Bark Social The innovative Leak-Tight AutoDogMug is promoted as an alternative to public water bowls which can contain harmful pathogens, and travel water bowls which may be inconvenient for some (too small, too easy for a dog to empty by stepping on its "crushable" edges). This one-handed hydration system for dogs works by squeezing, so the water fills the bowl at the top. Release the bottle and the remaining water returns into the mug. It comes with a removable strap, which can be used as a handle, or for attaching to a pack. It fits in car drink holders, made of food safe, BPA-free materials and holds 20 oz. Top-rack dishwasher safe, it measures 8.5" tall. $20 at Bark Social

AquaPurr cat water fountain Image: Chalmers Most, if not all, cat water fountains recirculate water so it can quickly develop an unpleasant taste. My AquaPurr connects to a faucet for fresh water every time the cat triggers the sensor. What they don't drink simply goes down the drain and what they do drink is fresh, cool water. The AquaPurr proximity sensor can detect the cat. It then triggers a valve to allow the water to flow to the drinking spigot. If the cat sleeps in front of the sensor it times out in five minutes. $89 at Chalmers Innovations

DEEBOT U2 Pro with Pet Care Kit Image: ECOVACS The recently launched pet-specific DEEBOT U2 Pro combines mopping and vacuum tech, and the manufacturers refer to it as bringing a "hassle-free clean to pet owners" and said it removes up to 99.26% of bacteria, has a 300 ml water tank, a hard-floor mode, a 2,600mAh lithium ion battery which covers 2,000 sqare feet, up to two hours run time, and an 800 ml dustbin. $350 at ECOVACS

OxyPure Air Purifier Image: iStock/NuWave The NuWave OxyPure Smart Air Purifier is designed, manufacturer NuWave to provide "a safe, pet dander, allergen, dust, germ, and virus-free space," which the company assures is also "the first air purifier proven to remove coronavirus," and eliminates lead, mold, dust, pollen, smoke, and dander. $600 at NuWave

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Image: Litter-Robot Litter-Robot 3 Connect is Wi-Fi-enabled, automatic, self-cleaning litter box for cats. Never scoop cat litter again while giving kitty a clean bed of litter for each use. Litter-Robot comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty. Ships in 2-3 weeks

For cats 5 lbs. and up

Reduces litter-box odor

Remotely monitors litter-box usage

50 waste liners is $33 $500 at Litter-Robot

Robot RDZ Pet Dog Camera Image: Extreme Clean Robot The Robot RDZ Pet Dog Camera is also a wi-fi security camera with real-time monitoring, video communication, app control, and it connects to Wi-Fi. There's a balance wheel and be adjusted with angles and tilts. The Robot RDZ features a camera, touch-sensing chest, microphone, and wheels. $170 at Extreme Clean Robot

Wynd Plus--Smart Personal Air Purifier Image: Hellowynd According to the manufacturer, "this can remove 99% of particles over 0.3 microns, including pathogen-carrying mucus. Using anti-microbial silver, it kills the infectious bacteria it captures." $200 at Hellowynd