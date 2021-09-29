Ping Identity buys Singular Key and promises smoother ID verification and access management

The purchase of Singular Key will add to Ping's identity and access management service with a no-code method of creating workflows for identity verification for enterprises.

Authenticating your users and managing access to different networks, services, data and other assets is one of the most trying challenges faced by many organizations today. A new acquisition unveiled by identity management firm Ping Identity may be of interest to any business grappling with this challenge.

On Monday, Ping announced that it has acquired Singular Key, a company that lets customers design no-code or low-code identity workflows to handle user authentication, identity proofing and fraud detection.

Ping provides employees and customers with access to all the services they require through a secure, single-login experience. Put the two companies together, and the acquisition promises a smoother way to implement and manage your account and user login and authentication processes.

The technology behind Singular Key tries to better integrate different identity services with an easier way to create workflows across disparate identity technologies and platforms. The idea is to unify identity verification, fraud prevention, risk management, access management, privileged access and identity governance into a single fabric.

Singular Key's technology attempts to speed up the integration of these different services without depending on DevOps or on custom solutions. Enterprise customers are able to improve the time and labor spent in development by compressing thousands of lines of code into a single API. Overall, the technology strives to help improve the speed of deployment, accelerate cloud migration, reduce costs and lower the risk associated with vendor lock-in, according to Ping Identity.

"Identity security is often complicated by a tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software and API services," Ping Identity CEO and founder Andre Durand said in a press release. "Singular Key's no-code identity orchestration makes integrating identity and other enterprise apps simple, allowing customers to achieve better end-user experiences in less time."

Singular Key's identity integration hub offers more than 100 out-of-the-box, third-party integrations for identity, authentication and fraud services. This can help customers integrate different identity services across different vendors for identity verification, authentication, authorization, provisioning, governance, privileged access, and risk and fraud services.

Singular Key will be available through the PingOne Cloud Platform, allowing Ping Identity's current and future customers to take advantage of the service.

"Simplifying and integrating identity workflows to trust users' identities and devices with confidence is a critical part of a good customer, employee and partner experience," Singular Key co-founder and CEO Jatin Maniar said in the press release. "Joining forces with Ping Identity, a company that is the identity infrastructure backbone for the world's largest global businesses, is the perfect fit for our team, and allows us to better serve our customers and partners."

