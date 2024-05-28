Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software is essential for companies looking to streamline and optimize their sales and customer interactions. Two popular CRM solutions that businesses commonly use are Pipedrive and monday.com.

Pipedrive is a sales CRM platform that helps teams organize and manage their sales pipelines. It provides you with tools to track leads, manage contacts and analyze sales performance.

monday.com is a versatile work operating system that offers CRM functionalities along with project management, collaboration and task-tracking features. It allows teams to create custom workflows, assign tasks and visualize project progress.

Read on to discover which solution is ideal for your business.

Pipedrive vs. monday.com: Comparison table

Pipedrive monday.com Free trial 14 days 14 days Starting price

(per user per month, billed annually) $12 $12 Starting price

(per user per month, billed monthly) $14 $15 Lead scoring No Yes (Enterprise plan only) Integrations 400+ 200+ 24/7 customer support Limited Yes AI-powered features Yes Yes Native time tracking No Yes (Limited to Pro and Enterprise plans) Visit Pipedrive

Visit monday.com



Pipedrive vs. monday.com: Pricing

Pipedrive and monday.com both offer tiered pricing plans based on the number of users and features included. monday.com offers slightly lower pricing than Pipedrive, especially for the lower-tier plans. It may be more budget-friendly for small teams or businesses on a tight budget, while Pipedrive may provide more value for larger firms or teams with more advanced sales processes.

The features and functionality offered by each platform may vary, so it’s essential to consider your specific needs and requirements when evaluating the pricing.

Pipedrive

Essential: $12 per seat per month, billed annually, or $14 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$12 per seat per month, billed annually, or $14 per seat per month, billed monthly. Advanced: $24 per seat per month, billed annually, or $29 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$24 per seat per month, billed annually, or $29 per seat per month, billed monthly. Professional: $49 per seat per month, billed annually, or $59 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$49 per seat per month, billed annually, or $59 per seat per month, billed monthly. Power: $59 per seat per month, billed annually, or $69 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$59 per seat per month, billed annually, or $69 per seat per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: $79 per seat per month, billed annually, or $99 per seat per month, billed monthly.

For more information, read our Pipedrive review.

monday.com

The following plans support a minimum of three users.

Basic CRM: $12 per seat per month, billed annually or $15 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$12 per seat per month, billed annually or $15 per seat per month, billed monthly. Standard CRM: $17 per seat per month, billed annually or $20 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$17 per seat per month, billed annually or $20 per seat per month, billed monthly. Pro CRM: $28 per seat per month, billed annually or $33 per seat per month, billed monthly.

$28 per seat per month, billed annually or $33 per seat per month, billed monthly. Enterprise CRM: Custom quote.

For more information, read our monday sales CRM review.

Pipedrive vs. monday.com: Feature comparison

Overall features

Winner: monday.com

Pipedrive is tailored for sales CRM and offers features like lead and deal tracking, contact management, email integration and sales reporting. While Pipedrive excels at providing robust sales pipeline management tools, it is more focused on sales-specific functionalities compared to the broader capabilities of monday.com.

monday.com is a comprehensive work operating system that combines the capabilities of various tools such as CRM, project management, task tracking and collaboration in one platform. This allows teams to manage all aspects of their work in one place.

In this category, monday.com emerges as the winner due to its comprehensive capabilities beyond just CRM functionalities.

Integrations

Winner: Pipedrive

Pipedrive surpasses monday.com in terms of the number of available integrations. Pipedrive offers over 400 integrations with popular third-party tools and platforms, including marketing automation, communication, accounting and more. These integrations allow Pipedrive users to connect their CRM data with other essential business applications, enhancing their sales processes.

monday.com offers around 200 integrations with various applications and services, allowing users to extend the platform’s functionality and integrate it with other tools they use. While monday.com provides a decent range of integrations, the number of options falls short compared to Pipedrive’s extensive library of integrations.

Pipeline management

Winner: Pipedrive

Pipedrive stands out as a dedicated sales CRM platform with a strong focus on managing sales pipelines effectively. Pipedrive offers intuitive pipeline visualization tools that allow teams to track leads, deals and sales activities through customizable stages. You can easily drag and drop deals across different pipeline stages, set reminders and access valuable insights to optimize your sales processes.

While versatile as a work operating system, monday.com does not provide the same depth and specificity in pipeline management as Pipedrive. While monday sales CRM allows you to attract leads through email and website forms and automatically assign qualified leads to reps, its pipeline management capabilities do not offer the same level of customization and detailed tracking as Pipedrive’s.

Tasks automation

Winner: Tie

Pipedrive offers automation features through its workflow automation tool. You can create automated workflows to trigger actions based on specific conditions, such as moving deals to different pipeline stages, sending follow-up emails or assigning tasks to team members. While Pipedrive’s automation capabilities are more sales-focused, it may not offer the same depth and range of automation options as monday.com.

monday.com allows you to create automation recipes to automate repetitive tasks, notifications and actions based on triggers within the platform. You can set up rules and triggers to automate follow-up tasks, notifications for upcoming deadlines and updates to project statuses, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Pipedrive pros and cons

Pros

Supports 22 languages, including Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish (América Latina) and Spanish (España).

AI-powered sales assistant.

Supports workflow automation.

Cons of Pipedrive

Lacks free plan.

No predictive lead scoring capability.

monday.com pros and cons

Pros of monday.com

24/7 customer support.

Its advanced (enterprise) plan has lead-scoring capability.

Multiple view options — kanban, timeline, calendar, map, chart and workload views.

Cons of monday.com

Lower-tiered plans have limited features.

All paid monday sales CRM plans require a minimum of three seats.

Should your organization use Pipedrive or monday.com?

Choose Pipedrive if . . .

Your organization is primarily focused on managing and tracking sales activities.

You need a CRM platform with robust pipeline management and sales automation features.

Your team requires detailed reporting and analytics on sales performance.

Choose monday.com if . . .

You require project management features in addition to CRM capabilities.

You prefer a flexible platform that can be used for various team workflows.

Your team values collaboration and communication.

Methodology

To compose this review, I gathered primary data from the official websites of Pipedrive and monday.com. I also registered for a free trial and plan with both platforms to acquire firsthand experience regarding their functionalities, features and usability. This hands-on approach allowed me to provide an informed and comprehensive comparison based on personal experience using these tools. I also researched user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and perspectives on both Pipedrive and monday.com.