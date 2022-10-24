These CompTIA Linux+ training resources can help you pass the XK0-004 exam. Learn the basics, become familiar with Linux commands, and master file structure.

The CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam is one of the most widely recognized certifications for this popular operating system. Since the CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam costs $358 for a single test, most people study with the aim to pass on their first try. Many different online education platforms offer prep courses for the exam, so we’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up a selection of highly rated online prep courses for the CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam.

What is the CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 certification exam?

CompTIA is the world’s leading provider of vendor-neutral IT certifications, and it has issued more than 2 million certifications in its 20+ years of history. CompTIA offers certification exams for computing support, networking, security, open-source (Linux) development, cloud and mobility, and it regularly updates the exams to reflect the latest industry standards.

SEE: 40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know (TechRepublic Premium)

According to CompTIA, the Linux+ XK0-004 certification exam “validates the skills administrators need to secure the enterprise, power the cloud and keep systems running.” The exam includes performance-based and multiple-choice questions that cover tasks associated with all major distributions of Linux, ensuring that everyone who passes the certification is ready to support Linux systems.

Two versions of the CompTIA exam are currently available: the older XK0-004 version, which will be available until January 16, 2023, and the newly launched XK0-005 version, which only came out earlier this year and should be available for at least three years. The updated XK0-005 test includes new content on how Linux powers cloud-based computing systems. However, much of the exam content will be the same, so even if you don’t get a chance to take the CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam before it’s retired next year, a lot of the prep course content will still be relevant.

Best CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam prep

Here are some of our top recommendations for CompTIA Linux+ exam prep resources:

XK0-004: CompTIA Linux+ Exam Prep at Skillsoft Skillsoft offers a subscription model where you can pay monthly or annually for ongoing access to courses after a 14 day free trial. This CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 prep package actually bundles together 26 separate courses for a total of more than 22 hours of instruction. It also includes study guides, practice tests and labs so that students will be thoroughly prepared to sit for the CompTIA Linux+ exam when they are finished with the course. If you’re starting from scratch on your exam prep, this course is a great option to consider due to its breadth and depth of information. Skillsoft

Cert Prep: CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) at LinkedIn Learning If you already pay for a monthly LinkedIn Premium membership, then you automatically get access to LinkedIn Learning courses as well. More than 17,000 people have completed this particular Cert Prep: CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) course. The course features more than nine hours of video instruction spread across 16 different modules that cover all major topics of the CompTIA Linux+ exam, including configuration, security and troubleshooting. If you already pay for LinkedIn Premium, or get it through your job, then you should definitely check out this course — and even if you don’t, the one month free trial might be enough time to finish the course! LinkedIn Learning

CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 Cert Guide If you prefer an analog approach to studying exams, do consider this hardcover CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 Cert Guide. It is published by Pearson IT Certification, which is a leader in IT Certification learning. This incredibly thorough guide numbers almost 900 pages long and is designed to help readers master CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004 exam topics. Each chapter ends with a quiz and includes exam preparation tasks to get students up to speed and simulate the real exam environment. Work through the book sequentially or use it as supplemental practice for the sections you are struggling with than to the handy exam topic lists. Amazon

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) course at Pluralsight Pluralsight is a tech workforce education platform that also follows a monthly or annual subscription model after a 10 free day trial. It offers many different Linux courses, including this bundle of 10 courses that is specifically geared around the CompTIA Linux+ exam. This CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) course includes 45 hours of instruction as well as a 10% discount off your next CompTIA exam, which is a nice bonus. Be sure to check out the many other tech courses on Pluralsight, which partners with some of the biggest companies in the industry to help them upskill their workforce. Pluralsight

