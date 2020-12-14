PS5 restock: Best Buy is the place to buy a PlayStation 5 this week

It's not too late to try to score a PlayStation 5. Here's where to look for the elusive PS5 in stores and online, as merchandise restocks arrive on PlayStation Direct and Best Buy.

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you're still looking for a PS5 for a holiday gift or for yourself, here's where to look right now.

Finding a PlayStation 5 has been a nightmare since it launched on Nov. 12. Retailers such as Walmart, Meijer, Target and Best Buy sold out fast. Bundles became the way to go, with GameStop, Antonline and Newegg offering bundles starting at $600-plus and even those sold out within an hour or less. PlayStation Direct periodically launches an online queue, but it's difficult to score a unit as the line usually stays live for only about 20 minutes.

The latest news is that Amazon went live this weekend with a flickering Add to Cart button in various regions around the US, and Best Buy has announced on Twitter that it will have stock starting at 8 am CT on Tuesday.

Image: Teena Maddox/TechRepublic

SEE: Guide to becoming a digital transformation champion (TechRepublic Premium)

Check websites regularly, use the refresh button

An important way to find a PS5 is to constantly check the main sites that sell the PS5, such as Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Costco, Sony Direct, GameStop and Antonline, and refresh the page frequently.

Last week and again this week, Target released stock of the PS5 online across the US, but the stock sold out within minutes. Antonline had a short-lived restock that on Dec. 3, and offered it again on Dec. 9. The site froze up on Dec. 9, and many people were stuck with items in their cart they were unable to check out and purchase. I was one of those people. Costco restocked the PS5 bundle, but it sold out, too. Costco had a brief restock earlier this week, so people are hoping that means they'll restock again. All of this means that there is PS5 stock out there and so refreshing and paying attention to retailer's website is the way to go.

Walmart Canada had PS5 units go on sale last week, but they quickly sold out. Other Canadian retailers also have sold the PS5, but it's not an option for those in the US to buy from Canada due to customs and such. Walmart Canada announced on Twitter this week that it is clearing everyone's carts of out-of-stock PS5's so that it is ready for restocks, so that sounds like they'll be offering more very soon.

There are other places to look for a PS5 right now. Retailers such as GameStop have been offering bundles of a PS5 console or digital edition paired with controllers and games for around $800, and they sell out fast. Adorama released limited stock online last week, but it sold out in four minutes.

Remember to continue to look at Walmart periodically, too. There have been quite a few people reporting walk-in purchases at Walmart during this past week. Earlier this week, one third-party was selling the PS5 for $1,799 on Walmart.com, but don't opt for that scalper price. If you do opt for a reseller, StockX verifies that the merchandise is authentic and it offers the option to buy outright, or bid on a unit. This morning, PS5 disc consoles were selling for $825 to $905 on StockX.

You can use these direct links to go to the retailers' pages for the PlayStation 5 digital edition and console version:

Best Buy: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Amazon: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

GameStop: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Target: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

PlayStation Direct queue for purchasing

Buying a PS5 direct from Sony is a definite possibility as they restock periodically as well. A queue is formed when stock is available and it gives an approximate wait time and it will let you enter the purchase area once your time arrives.

Follow PS5 social media accounts

Another option is to use social media to your advantage. There are many social media accounts providing regular updates on which retailers are offering potential merchandise drops of the PS5. Employees who work at the stores are leaking information, and shoppers are showing receipts as they find in-store units.

To take advantage of this source of information, find the social media accounts that you find trustworthy and follow them. A quick glance on Twitter has @spieltimes reporting Walmart walk-ins as a reputable source for PS5 units, as well as a possible PS5 queue opening up today on the PlayStation direct store online, and potential stock coming in at Target. And Canadian shoppers will have better luck at Walmart, according to @PS5StockUpdates, who accurately reported about the Walmart restock and other alerts.

Whichever option you choose to try to score a PS5, know that you're not alone. I'm there with you and will keep updating this article with any information I find that might help in everyone's search.

Details on the PS5

For those new to the PS5 shopping game, there are two versions. There is a $400 digital-only model and a $500 console version. The only differences between the two are that the console edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to allow for PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, and video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and standard Blu-rays and DVDs.

Developer Essentials Newsletter From the hottest programming languages to the jobs with the highest salaries, get the developer news and tips you need to know. Weekly Sign up today

Also see