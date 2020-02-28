Python programming language: Best resources for developers and managers

These PDF downloads are essential resources for beginners and experienced programmers who want to learn Python and for managers hiring Python developers.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Because it can be used in a variety of ways, Python is ideal for junior developers and large-scale applications alike. Whether you are just learning to program or you are a seasoned developer, these TechRepublic PDF ebooks--which include a profile of Python creator Guido van Rossum, as well as Python tips and resources--will provide plenty of helpful information. There is also a Python developer hiring kit from TechRepublic Premium that managers will find useful.

Python programming language: A cheat sheet With over 8.2 million developers using Python, the popularity of the Python programming language can't be denied. Since the first release in 1990, Python has gained public support in academia and business, being used extensively in artificial intelligence and machine learning, serving as the underpinning of OpenStack, as well as powering the cloud file storage service Dropbox. This extensibility makes Python an excellent programming language for junior developers to get started with, but also one that remains applicable at scale, as Python is used extensively for real-world applications. This free PDF download includes a description of Python, why Python is a good choice for projects, how Python compares to other programming languages, the differences between Python 2 and Python 3, how to get started using Python, as well as additional resources. Free from TechRepublic

Getting started with Python: A list of free resources If you want to learn a programming language, Python might be a good place to start. The versatile language is not only used in a wide range of roles—ranging from web developers to sysadmins/DevOps—but also in highly paid data science jobs. But where to get started if you want to learn Python? This TechRepublic PDF download includes free books, websites, tutorial videos, and online courses to help beginners and experienced programmers learn more about the Python programming language. Free from TechRepublic

Python is eating the world: How one developer's side project became the hottest programming language on the planet Today, enthusiasm for Python has spread far beyond that initial circle of developers, and some are predicting it will soon become the most popular programming language in the world, as it continues to add new users faster than any other language. Millions of people use Python each day, with the exponential growth in users showing little sign of tailing off. This cover story is an in-depth look at Python creator Guido van Rossum and the journey that led him to create one of the world's most-used programming languages. The long-form profile also examines the way Python has been shaped over the years and where it is headed in the future. Free from TechRepublic