Renovo and BlackBerry QNX to unveil game-changing automotive data platform at CES 2020

This joint effort aims to improve the safety and reliability of in-vehicle systems on autonomous vehicles. Some of the platform's features will be on display at CES 2020.

Renovo and BlackBerry QNX will showcase its latest automotive data platform at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. This joint offering, announced on Friday, aims to deploy safety-focused data management solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Specifically, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous vehicle platform will integrate BlackBerry QNX's real-time operating system with Renovo's intelligent automotive data platform, said Kaivan Karimi, senior vice president and co-head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions QNX.

Renovo's intelligent automotive data platform, Insight, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent tagging to quickly move data from the vehicle to the cloud. The Insight system is a winner of the CES 2020 Innovation Award. After ingesting data to the cloud, developers can index the data, garner important insights, and distribute those insights to engineering teams, a Renovo press release stated.

BlackBerry QNX's technology is already embedded in 150 million cars today, many of which are Renovo's autonomous test fleet. The partnership will form a safe and reliable in-vehicle system with a safety certification path, Karimi said.

The integration will also allow the BlackBerry QNX real-time operating system to venture outside the vehicle. Using edge computing, data from the operating system will be transported from inside the vehicle to Renovo's Insight platform, Karimi noted.

"When you look at a platform like Renovo, that's the next step; it's when cars are becoming connected, and now when you're thinking about the future of smart cities, cars actually will become a part of the infrastructure," Karimi said. "The data that gets generated from the car becomes important in the infrastructure in the process."

"Renovo has this data management system that leverages AI pipeline," Karimi said. "However, they want to access to both the safety critical domain and the broader data management field. That's where the partnership and use cases come from."

With the ADAS market predicted to hit $70.4 billion by 2024, this joint effort signifies a step in the direction of large-scale ADAS use and deployment.

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to reduce traffic fatalities by 94%, according to the Department of Transportation. However, autonomous vehicles have resulted in crashes and casualties of their own. Automotive data platform systems could help prevent these accidents by providing developers data, which shows where mistakes occur.

"Managing all of the data in a connected car while simultaneously safety, security and privacy intact is the tip of the iceberg on what could be [next], from a connected car perspective," Karimi added.

