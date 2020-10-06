Report: Dispersed workforce stalls collaboration and creativity

With many working remotely, an emphasis has been placed on productivity, stifling group-produced projects and all around inventiveness, according to a survey by Lucid.

Studies have shown that working from home (WFH) employees are either just as productive as they were in-office, or even more so. However, a recent survey from the software company Lucid, showed that during the COVID-19 crisis creativity has suffered; 43% of the C-suite reported their company had to delay campaigns, launches, or initiatives due to WFH and collaborations now done virtually.

The attitudes and concerns of knowledge workers are the focus of Lucid's survey, "Report: How collaboration and creativity are suffering in the wake of COVID-19."

Poor collaboration between managers and employees: More than one-third of managers ranked productivity as their biggest concern with staff WFH, but employees cite team collaboration as the most affected by WFH.

Employers' vs. employees' concerns

The survey revealed a disparity between managers and employees in the perceptions of what is of the most concern, productivity vs. collaboration.

Productivity vs. collaboration

Manager views:

90% of C-suite managers rated employee productivity as one of their top three concerns with employees WFH.

However, only 78% of lower-level management expressed the same concern.

43% of meetings in person--and breaking pandemic protocols--were actually from the C-suite.

42% of managers cited the office environment as promoting creativity with whiteboards and casual gathering areas.

28% of managers said visual brainstorming as a team promotes "creative ideation."

22% of managers cite the decline of creativity because of the lack of visual brainstorming.

Employees' concerns deviated:

83% of remote workers said they've come up with great ideas in a team brainstorm that never had follow-up.

75% of employees said collaboration took the hardest hit, not productivity.

70% said their great ideas didn't even make it into notes and were lost.

52% WFH saying productivity had suffered.

44% said it was harder to collaborate with their team during virtual meetings.

40% said WFH actually made them more productive.

37% employees ranked in-person team collaboration as "most exciting" about returning to the office.

33% of remote workers said there are fewer casual moments of spontaneity for brainstorming or strategizing.

Employees have risked their health (23%) by meeting colleagues in person to brainstorm because they felt they needed a "virtual collaboration space."

Productivity vs. creativity

Managerial viewpoint:

59% of managers cited "a combination of words and visuals" as one of their top three preferred methods for expressing ideas.

Managers acknowledge the slow flow of creativity overall, as cited by 26% of remote managers.

24% of C-suite respondents expressed frustration because they do not have a centralized place to record ideas.

Creativity suffers due to distracted knowledge-workers using available collaboration solutions.

Employee perceptions:

93% who had access to a virtual whiteboard were enthusiastic about it helping a team collaborate.

74% selected the next option, a "dedicated workspace without at-home distractions."

62% of those who WFH admit to "questionable behavior" during virtual brainstorm meetings (one in 10 admit using the bathroom while on a call).

52% of employees chose "a combination of words and visuals" as one of their top three preferred methods for expressing ideas.

46% of that group identified less face time with their team as the top creativity stifle.

25% of those WFH confess they're distracted during at least half of a typical brainstorm meeting.

22% of those who WFH said it hurts their creativity.

Methodology

Conducted in September 2020, the survey had 1,000 respondents, 300 in management and 700 non-management, and came from enterprise and mid-sized businesses nationwide, in major segments of the industry. It was evenly divided between genders, and included Boomers, millennials and Gen X participants.

