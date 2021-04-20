Salesforce launches Digital 360 for Industries, expands product offerings for retail, healthcare, financial services and more

Digital 360 for Industries builds on Salesforce's existing Industry Cloud product with ready-made templates, apps and tools specialized for industry verticals.

Salesforce expanded its industry-specific offerings on Monday with a new set of tools, templates and training materials called Digital 360 for Industries. The product is designed to make it easier for companies to rollout new digital experiences and accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

"Every company needs to become digital-first, no matter the industry," said Shannon Duffy, EVP, Marketing, Salesforce Digital 360, in a company blog post. "With Digital 360 for Industries, we're expanding our leading digital and industry offerings to deliver exactly what our customers need - a flexible technology platform that is quick and easy to deploy."

Digital 360 for Industries is comprised of the following:

Digital 360 for Industries Templates: Pre-built templates that include "webpage layouts, pre-built portals and integrations with other technologies"

Pre-built templates that include "webpage layouts, pre-built portals and integrations with other technologies" Digital 360 for Industries Developer Toolkits: Provided through Salesforce's Commerce Cloud Developer Center, "code samples, app samples, documentation links and best practice data"

Provided through Salesforce's Commerce Cloud Developer Center, "code samples, app samples, documentation links and best practice data" Customer 360 Guides: Industry-specific training modules, called Customer 360 Guides, provided through Salesforce Trailhead (the company's training online platform). Currently, there are three modules: Customer 360 Guide for Retail, Customer 360 Guide for Discrete Manufacturing and Customer 360 Guide for Retail Banking.

At launch, Digital 360 for Industries includes new offerings for seven industry segments:

Digital 360 for Consumer Goods: Includes a Commerce Cloud Grocery Toolkit, Picker App and Timeslot Manager App

Includes a Commerce Cloud Grocery Toolkit, Picker App and Timeslot Manager App Digital 360 for Financial Services: Experience Cloud Apps for Insurance Policyholders and Independent Agents and Commerce Cloud Insurance Apps and Toolkits

Experience Cloud Apps for Insurance Policyholders and Independent Agents and Commerce Cloud Insurance Apps and Toolkits Digital 360 for Healthcare : Pre-built Patient Journeys, powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud

: Pre-built Patient Journeys, powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud Digital 360 for Communications and Media : Commerce Cloud Toolkit for Salesforce Communications and Media Clouds

: Commerce Cloud Toolkit for Salesforce Communications and Media Clouds Digital 360 for Public Sector: Experience Cloud App for Licensing, Permitting and Inspections

Experience Cloud App for Licensing, Permitting and Inspections Digital 360 for Emergency Response Management: Experience Cloud App for Emergency Response Management

Experience Cloud App for Emergency Response Management Digital 360 for Nonprofit: Nonprofit Fundraising App

In the past year, Salesforce has expanded its cloud offerings with a series of new products and features.

In May 2020, the company launched Work.com to help business reopen safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, they launched Salesforce Anywhere , a workforce collaboration tool. In September 2020, they released Work.com for Vaccines , which was later updated with new features and rebranded as Vaccine Cloud . That same month, they updated their Sales Cloud 360 platform with Salesforce Meetings, Salesforce Maps Field Safety Kit, Enhanced High Velocity Sales and Einstein Video Call Coaching. In November, the cloud software maker announced Revenue Cloud , which focused on billing, payments, digital storefronts. And of course in December, Salesforce announced the acquisition of collaboration platform Slack for $27.7 billion (US) in a cash and stock deal.

In March this year, the company launched Rebate Management and further enhanced Work.com with the Employee Workspace , Employee Concierge and IT Service Center employee engagement tools. And earlier this month, Salesforce announced a free update to Vaccine Cloud aimed and helping healthcare providers increase vaccinations .

All of these movements are designed to help the company compete with Microsoft, Google, Oracle as an enterprise platform company that helps companies reshape their businesses around cloud-native, digital products and services, often called Cloud 3.0 .

