Tech pros chime in on remote work productivity in a new poll from Blind

Among all respondents, 35% said their productivity increased, 48% said it decreased, and 17% said there was no change in their output.

Image: iStock/flamingoimages

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations quickly transitioned to remote work. This shift to telecommuting en masse involved a steep learning curve and logistical challenges for many. While some companies have brought employees back to the traditional office, others have stated plans for continued remote work in the long term. Blind, an anonymous network for professionals, recently featured a pop-up poll to better understand how telecommuting has impacted productivity for professionals. We've detailed these key findings below.

The Blind pop-up poll results were compiled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4 and include more than 2,000 responses from people across employers and industries. Among all respondents, about one-third (35%) said their productivity increased, 48% reported a productivity decrease, and 17% reported no change.

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

As part of Blind's anonymous setup, Blind users are able to identify their employers. Consequently, pop-up poll results can be broken down across sectors and employers. Amazon maintained the largest share of respondents with 262 responses. Among Amazon employees, one-in-three (34%) of respondents said their productivity increased while 50% reported a decrease in productivity.

"It's hard to say. My productivity went down but not only from WFH. The social aspect of work took a big nose dive which makes it less engaging and less energetic. But that doesn't need work from the office, regular in person get togethers would fix that," said one Blind user listed as an Amazon employee.

Nearly three-in-10 respondents employed at Microsoft said their productivity increased, 57% reported a dip in production, and 14% reported no change. Results among Google and Facebook employees were nearly identical. About a quarter of Google and Facebook employees said their productivity increased while nearly six-in-10 said their productivity decreased. Interestingly, about half (52%) of respondents employed at Apple felt that their productivity increased due to working from home and one-third (35%) reported a drop in productivity.

SEE: One-third of employees would take a pay cut for better work-life balance (TechRepublic)

"I never really cared for team building and getting to know my colleagues. All through my life I've had friends outside of tech and never really fully connected with the technical people I worked with for some reason. My personality and demeanor is probably better suited for non-tech, but I enjoy the work I do, so wfh has allowed me to mostly concentrate on the work and ignore the social aspect I never cared for," said one Blind user listed as a Google employee.

In general, professionals employed at Twitter reported the largest increase in productivity with 70% of respondents reporting an uptick. However, these results were based on the insights of 10 Twitter employees. On the other end of the spectrum, people employed at Square reported the greatest decrease in productivity with 73% of respondents reporting a dip in productivity. Again, the Square results were based on a similarly small sample pool (11 respondents).

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see