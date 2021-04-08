The 50 best product/design and engineering teams to work for

Comparably releases its annual rankings based on anonymous employee sentiment.

A few repeat names surfaced in Comparably's annual ranking of engineering teams and product/design teams, including the cloud-based communications provider RingCentral, which hit the top 10 in both, according to two reports released Thursday.

Employees across the U.S. anonymously rated their departments on Comparably.com between March 2020 and March 2021. Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, including compensation, leadership and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance and perks and benefits.

Several other companies appeared in both lists: Adobe, Chegg, Dynatrace, Google and Trimble among them.

Top engineering departments

Here are the top engineering teams by rank, according to Comparably:

1 RingCentral Belmont, California

2 Amazon Seattle, Washington

3 Google Mountain View, California

4 Credit Karma San Francisco, California

5 Chegg Santa Clara, California

6 Microsoft Redmond, Washington

7 Trimble Sunnyvale, California

8 nCino Wilmington, North Carolina

9 Dynatrace Waltham, Massachusetts

10 IBM Armonk, New York

11 Bell Flight Fort Worth, Texas

12 Adobe San Jose, California

13 Zoom Video Communications San Jose, California

14 GoodRX Santa Monica, California

15 SentinelOne Mountain View, California

16 Radiance Technologies Huntsville, Alabama

17 Facebook Menlo Park, California

18 Guidewire Software San Mateo, California

19 Chewy Dania Beach, Florida

20 Apple Cupertino, California

21 UiPath New York, New York

22 Noblis Reston, Virginia

23 Calix San Jose, California

24 symplr Houston, Texas

25 Whole Foods Market Austin, Texas

26 Imprivata Lexington, Massachusetts

27 Cornerstone OnDemand Santa Monica, California

28. KeepTruckin San Francisco, California

29 GE Power Schenectady, New York

30 Fanatics Jacksonville, Florida

31 GoDaddy Scottsdale, Arizona

32 Upgrade San Francisco, California

33 GitLab San Francisco, California

34 Medela McHenry, Illinois

35 ZoomInfo Vancouver, Washington

36 Carbon Redwood City, California

37 Vivint Smart Home Provo, Utah

38 Boston Consulting Group Boston, Massachusetts

39 Newsela New York, New York

40 Gopuff Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

41 HubSpot Cambridge, Massachusetts

42 Peloton New York, New York

43 Egnyte Mountain View, California

44 Confluent Mountain View, California

45 Clearcover Chicago, Illinois

46 Kyruus Boston, Massachusetts

47 Branch Redwood City, California

48 Alkami Technology Plano, Texas

49 Fetch Rewards Chicago, Illinois

50 Virbela Bellingham, Washington

Top product/design departments

And here are the top 50 product/design departments by rank:

1 Google Mountain View, California

2 Chegg Santa Clara, California

3 Adobe San Jose, California

4 nCino Wilmington, North Carolina

5 Dynatrace Waltham, Massachusetts

6 RingCentral Belmont, California

7 Peloton New York, New York

8 Chewy Dania Beach, Florida

9 Trimble Sunnyvale, California

10 Elsevier New York, New York

11 Microsoft Redmond, Washington

12 ZoomInfo Vancouver, Washington

13 symplr Houston, Texas

14 LexisNexis Legal & Professional New York, New York

15 Jam City Culver City, California

16 Amazon Seattle, Washington

17 Facebook Menlo Park, California

18 Credit Karma San Francisco, California

19 Sage Atlanta, Georgia

20 Vistaprint Waltham, Massachusetts

21 Guidewire Software San Mateo, California

22 HubSpot Cambridge, Massachusetts

23 TaskUs Santa Monica, California

24 Salsify Boston, Massachusetts

25 Apple Cupertino, California

26 Newsela New York, New York

27 Verisys Corporation Alexandria, Virginia

28 A Cloud Guru Austin, Texas

29 Ambry Genetics Aliso Viejo, California

30 Asurion Nashville, Tennessee

31 Thomson Reuters Toronto, Canada

32 Osmosis Kaysville, Utah

33 Bell Flight Fort Worth, Texas

34 Vertafore Denver, Colorado

35 IBM Armonk, New York

36 Calix San Jose, California

37 SentinelOne Mountain View, California

38 Theorem Encino, California

39 Pipedrive New York, New York

40 Outreach Seattle, Washington

41 Meltwater San Francisco, California

42 Tophatter San Francisco, California

43 Grammarly San Francisco, California

44 SalesLoft Atlanta, Georgia

45 Calendly Atlanta, Georgia

46 GoodRX Santa Monica, California

47 Systemax Port Washington, New York

48 Alida Toronto, Canada

49 InVision New York, New York

50 Sitetracker Palo Alto, California

Earlier this week, Comparably ranked the top 50 workplace cultures at large companies with an international footprint.

