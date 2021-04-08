The 50 best product/design and engineering teams to work for

Comparably releases its annual rankings based on anonymous employee sentiment.
A few repeat names surfaced in Comparably's annual ranking of engineering teams and product/design teams, including the cloud-based communications provider RingCentral, which hit the top 10 in both, according to two reports released Thursday.
Employees across the U.S. anonymously rated their departments on Comparably.com between March 2020 and March 2021. Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, including compensation, leadership and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance and perks and benefits.
Several other companies appeared in both lists: Adobe, Chegg, Dynatrace, Google and Trimble among them.
Top engineering departments
Here are the top engineering teams by rank, according to Comparably:
1 RingCentral Belmont, California
2 Amazon Seattle, Washington
3 Google Mountain View, California
4 Credit Karma San Francisco, California
5 Chegg Santa Clara, California
6 Microsoft Redmond, Washington
7 Trimble Sunnyvale, California
8 nCino Wilmington, North Carolina
9 Dynatrace Waltham, Massachusetts
10 IBM Armonk, New York
11 Bell Flight Fort Worth, Texas
12 Adobe San Jose, California
13 Zoom Video Communications San Jose, California
14 GoodRX Santa Monica, California
15 SentinelOne Mountain View, California
16 Radiance Technologies Huntsville, Alabama
17 Facebook Menlo Park, California
18 Guidewire Software San Mateo, California
19 Chewy Dania Beach, Florida
20 Apple Cupertino, California
21 UiPath New York, New York
22 Noblis Reston, Virginia
23 Calix San Jose, California
24 symplr Houston, Texas
25 Whole Foods Market Austin, Texas
26 Imprivata Lexington, Massachusetts
27 Cornerstone OnDemand Santa Monica, California
28. KeepTruckin San Francisco, California
29 GE Power Schenectady, New York
30 Fanatics Jacksonville, Florida
31 GoDaddy Scottsdale, Arizona
32 Upgrade San Francisco, California
33 GitLab San Francisco, California
34 Medela McHenry, Illinois
35 ZoomInfo Vancouver, Washington
36 Carbon Redwood City, California
37 Vivint Smart Home Provo, Utah
38 Boston Consulting Group Boston, Massachusetts
39 Newsela New York, New York
40 Gopuff Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
41 HubSpot Cambridge, Massachusetts
42 Peloton New York, New York
43 Egnyte Mountain View, California
44 Confluent Mountain View, California
45 Clearcover Chicago, Illinois
46 Kyruus Boston, Massachusetts
47 Branch Redwood City, California
48 Alkami Technology Plano, Texas
49 Fetch Rewards Chicago, Illinois
50 Virbela Bellingham, Washington
Top product/design departments
And here are the top 50 product/design departments by rank:
1 Google Mountain View, California
2 Chegg Santa Clara, California
3 Adobe San Jose, California
4 nCino Wilmington, North Carolina
5 Dynatrace Waltham, Massachusetts
6 RingCentral Belmont, California
7 Peloton New York, New York
8 Chewy Dania Beach, Florida
9 Trimble Sunnyvale, California
10 Elsevier New York, New York
11 Microsoft Redmond, Washington
12 ZoomInfo Vancouver, Washington
13 symplr Houston, Texas
14 LexisNexis Legal & Professional New York, New York
15 Jam City Culver City, California
16 Amazon Seattle, Washington
17 Facebook Menlo Park, California
18 Credit Karma San Francisco, California
19 Sage Atlanta, Georgia
20 Vistaprint Waltham, Massachusetts
21 Guidewire Software San Mateo, California
22 HubSpot Cambridge, Massachusetts
23 TaskUs Santa Monica, California
24 Salsify Boston, Massachusetts
25 Apple Cupertino, California
26 Newsela New York, New York
27 Verisys Corporation Alexandria, Virginia
28 A Cloud Guru Austin, Texas
29 Ambry Genetics Aliso Viejo, California
30 Asurion Nashville, Tennessee
31 Thomson Reuters Toronto, Canada
32 Osmosis Kaysville, Utah
33 Bell Flight Fort Worth, Texas
34 Vertafore Denver, Colorado
35 IBM Armonk, New York
36 Calix San Jose, California
37 SentinelOne Mountain View, California
38 Theorem Encino, California
39 Pipedrive New York, New York
40 Outreach Seattle, Washington
41 Meltwater San Francisco, California
42 Tophatter San Francisco, California
43 Grammarly San Francisco, California
44 SalesLoft Atlanta, Georgia
45 Calendly Atlanta, Georgia
46 GoodRX Santa Monica, California
47 Systemax Port Washington, New York
48 Alida Toronto, Canada
49 InVision New York, New York
50 Sitetracker Palo Alto, California
Earlier this week, Comparably ranked the top 50 workplace cultures at large companies with an international footprint.
