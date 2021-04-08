The 50 best product/design and engineering teams to work for

by in Innovation on April 8, 2021, 11:32 AM PST

Comparably releases its annual rankings based on anonymous employee sentiment.

team hands

Image: iStock/AndreyPopov

A few repeat names surfaced in Comparably's annual ranking of engineering teams and product/design teams, including the cloud-based communications provider RingCentral, which hit the top 10 in both, according to two reports released Thursday.

More about Innovation

Employees across the U.S. anonymously rated their departments on Comparably.com between March 2020 and March 2021. Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, including compensation, leadership and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance and perks and benefits.

Several other companies appeared in both lists: Adobe, Chegg, Dynatrace, Google and Trimble among them.

SEE: The best programming languages to learn--and the worst (TechRepublic Premium)

Top engineering departments

Here are the top engineering teams by rank, according to Comparably:

1         RingCentral  Belmont, California

2         Amazon  Seattle, Washington

3         Google  Mountain View, California

4         Credit Karma   San Francisco, California

5         Chegg  Santa Clara, California

6         Microsoft   Redmond, Washington

7         Trimble  Sunnyvale, California

8         nCino   Wilmington, North Carolina

9         Dynatrace   Waltham, Massachusetts

10       IBM  Armonk, New York

11       Bell Flight   Fort Worth, Texas

12       Adobe  San Jose, California

13       Zoom Video Communications  San Jose, California

14        GoodRX  Santa Monica, California

15       SentinelOne Mountain View, California

16       Radiance Technologies   Huntsville, Alabama

17       Facebook   Menlo Park, California

18       Guidewire Software   San Mateo, California

19       Chewy  Dania Beach, Florida

20       Apple Cupertino, California

21       UiPath  New York, New York

22       Noblis  Reston, Virginia

23       Calix  San Jose, California

24       symplr  Houston, Texas

25       Whole Foods Market Austin, Texas

26       Imprivata Lexington, Massachusetts

27       Cornerstone OnDemand  Santa Monica, California

28.      KeepTruckin    San Francisco, California

29       GE Power  Schenectady, New York

30       Fanatics  Jacksonville, Florida

31       GoDaddy  Scottsdale, Arizona

32       Upgrade  San Francisco, California

33       GitLab  San Francisco, California

34       Medela  McHenry, Illinois

35       ZoomInfo  Vancouver, Washington

36       Carbon Redwood City, California

37       Vivint Smart Home  Provo, Utah

38       Boston Consulting Group  Boston, Massachusetts

39       Newsela  New York, New York

40       Gopuff  Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

41       HubSpot  Cambridge, Massachusetts

42       Peloton  New York, New York

43        Egnyte Mountain View, California

44        Confluent  Mountain View, California

45        Clearcover  Chicago, Illinois

46       Kyruus Boston, Massachusetts

47       Branch  Redwood City, California

48        Alkami Technology Plano, Texas

49        Fetch Rewards  Chicago, Illinois

50        Virbela  Bellingham, Washington

Top product/design departments

And here are the top 50 product/design departments by rank:

1         Google Mountain View, California

2         Chegg Santa Clara, California

3         Adobe San Jose, California

4         nCino Wilmington, North Carolina

5         Dynatrace Waltham, Massachusetts

6         RingCentral  Belmont, California

7         Peloton New York, New York

8         Chewy Dania Beach, Florida

9         Trimble  Sunnyvale, California

10       Elsevier  New York, New York

11       Microsoft Redmond, Washington

12       ZoomInfo Vancouver, Washington

13       symplr Houston, Texas

14       LexisNexis Legal & Professional New York, New York

15       Jam City Culver City, California

16       Amazon  Seattle, Washington

17       Facebook  Menlo Park, California

18       Credit Karma San Francisco, California

19       Sage Atlanta, Georgia

20        Vistaprint  Waltham, Massachusetts

21        Guidewire Software  San Mateo, California

22        HubSpot  Cambridge, Massachusetts

23       TaskUs Santa Monica, California

24       Salsify Boston, Massachusetts

25       Apple   Cupertino, California

26       Newsela   New York, New York

27        Verisys Corporation  Alexandria, Virginia

28       A Cloud Guru   Austin, Texas

29       Ambry Genetics  Aliso Viejo, California

30       Asurion  Nashville, Tennessee

31       Thomson Reuters Toronto, Canada

32        Osmosis  Kaysville, Utah

33        Bell Flight  Fort Worth, Texas

34        Vertafore  Denver, Colorado

35        IBM  Armonk, New York

36       Calix   San Jose, California

37       SentinelOne Mountain View, California

38       Theorem  Encino, California

39        Pipedrive  New York, New York

40        Outreach  Seattle, Washington

41        Meltwater  San Francisco, California 

42        Tophatter   San Francisco, California

43       Grammarly  San Francisco, California

44       SalesLoft   Atlanta, Georgia

45       Calendly Atlanta, Georgia

46       GoodRX  Santa Monica, California

47        Systemax  Port Washington, New York

48       Alida  Toronto, Canada

49        InVision  New York, New York

50        Sitetracker  Palo Alto, California

Earlier this week, Comparably ranked the top 50 workplace cultures at large companies with an international footprint.

Also see

Editor's Picks

Related Topics:
Innovation CXO Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware Innovation on ZDNet
Show Comments