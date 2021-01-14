The latest, greatest, and fastest in wireless chargers presented at CES 2021

Everyone needs chargers—for a laptop, tablet, iPad, e-reader, and other devices; there are many to choose from those premiering at this year's CES. Here's a look at the just-introduced chargers.

There's little more frustrating than one of your ever-so-important devices running low or even out of charge. CES 2021 has proved to be an ideal place to show off the latest wireless chargers. Here's a look at what was introduced:

Belkin Boost Up Charge PRO 2-in-1

Image: Belkin

The CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree is promoted as the world's first Qi-certified multicoil wireless charging solution to provide safe and convenient power to simultaneously charge multiple devices. Users place two Qi-enabled devices on the charging pad to receive up to 10W of fast wireless charging for each device at the same time. Unlike other wireless chargers, devices don't have to be perfectly aligned with the internal charging coil.

Panasonic Auto Wireless Charger

Image: Panasonic

While it's not designed for consumers, but for automakers to consider installing in their vehicles, the Panasonic wireless charger features a design in which a phone or device doesn't have to be precisely in a set location—a common issue with wireless chargers. It also promises quick charging times with 15 watts of power. Panasonic said the charger will be available in 2023.

PopSockets

If you know PopSockets, it's because it's likely the most popular mobile phone grip. But the company appeared at CES 2021 to announce that in spring they'll release iPhone 12 holders integrated with MagSafe tech.

Einova Mundus Pro UV-C Disinfecting Tray and Charger

Image: Einova

Clean and charge at the same time with the Einova Mundus Pro UV-C Disinfecting Tray and charger. The interior is coated with titanium dioxide, which Einova by Eggtronic, the manufacturer describes as "a photocatalytic agent that is also used on bridges, glass, and concrete to help repel dirt and germs from the surface." In addition to disinfecting your phone, you can clear keys, wallets, masks, and jewelry. The Mundus has two 10W fast-charging wireless spots and an 18W quick charge port to recharge compatible devices. Retail, $120.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger stand

The popular portable charger brand has designed accessories around the Apple iPhone 12 and at CES 2021, the company introduced a 3-in-1 charging dock. However, it should be noted that it's not fully MagSafe, meaning, expect charging to be slower. It also won't work with any other phone model, only the iPhone 12.

Satechi 2-in-2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Image: Satechi

Satechi launched its aluminum 2-in-2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at CES 2021. The stand is designed to charge an iPhone 12 on the upper portion of the stand (either in landscape or portrait mode) and at the base, the charger works with AirPods or AirPods Pro. Please note: Satechi's charging stand is not MagSafe. It can charge an iPhone at 7.5W (official MagSafe chargers charge at 15 W. It's also not compatible with earlier iPhone models.) It will retail for $60 and will be available on the Satechi site. Consumers can get a 20% discount through Feb. 15 by using the code MAGNETIC at checkout.

PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand

Image: Anker

Anker is, if anything, magnanimous. The company introduced its new magnetic series at CES 2021, and that series includes a charger for mobile phone users who don't have an iPhone 12, the PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand. It has a detachable 10000mAh wireless charging pad that's transportable. It has a 10W output for mobile devices and 5W output for AirPods. It's scheduled to launch in March 2021.

BoostCharge PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe

Image: Belkin

Charge an iPhone 12 series device and AirPods at the same time with the 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging stand delivering up to 15W to iPhone. Choose black or white. The Belkin site says the BoostCharge PRO "is coming soon." Retail, $100.

Motrex M-Puregadget - In-vehicle sterilizer with charger

Image: Motrex

UV-C led neutralizes microorganisms in 10 minutes as it sterilizes a smartphone, jewelry, wallet, credit cards, mask, key fob, and whatever else fits in the Motrex M0Puregagadget. It's also compatible with all phones that support wireless charging including the iPhone Pro Max, and S20-Ultra. The enclosed design and UV-C light work when the cover is closed. An LED indicator shows the status of charging while a translucent cover shows the cleaning condition. It's designed to be placed in a cup holder and will work in any car that supports a USB cable. A CES 2021 Innovation honoree.

Reiko Magnetic Wireless fast charger

Image: Reiko

Reiko brought a new wireless fast charger to CES 2021.

Shenzhen Poweqi Tech's POWERQI fast wireless charger

This disc-sized charger has a frequency of 110 to 205KHz and is from Shenzhen Poweqi Tech, which has a focus on wireless charging and presented products at ECS 2021.

Powercast Wireless Charging Grip

The wireless charging grip, placed up to 6 in. from a PowerSpot RF Wireless Transmitter, will automatically connect and begins to charge.

