Massachusetts is the most highly-educated state in the US, according to a Zippia report on Tuesday. Using Census ACS 2012-2016 data, Zippia ranked states 1-50 based on the percentage of adults in each state with at least a Master's degree.

Coming in as top dog, Massachusetts is home to many top universities including MIT, Harvard, and Amherst College. With so many college institutions in one state, it's no wonder that 18.17% of the state's population holds at least a Master's degree, said the report.

While the majority of the mist highly-educated states were concentrated in the Northeast, there are a few outliers as well. Here are the top 10 most highly-educated states in America.

Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut Virginia New York Vermont New Jersey Colorado New Hampshire Rhode Island

Overall, about 30% of all Americans hold at least a Bachelor's degree, and approximately 11% have at least a Master's, according to the report. With many Millennials still finishing up school, the numbers are expected to rise in the next few years, added the report.

Higher education does inevitably play a role in career advancement and the hiring process. So if you're a company looking to expand your business or open a satellite office in a new region, perhaps looking at these states for your new talent is the way to go.

While those states might be the most educated, that doesn't necessarily mean they are the most successful. In fact, Zippia previously found Illinois, Virginia, and Missouri to have the states with the most successful cities. Click here to check out the full report.

