These tech vendors are most likely to be recommended by IT pros

VMware is the tech vendor most likely to be recommended by IT pros, according to research from the Temkin Group published on Monday. The research examined the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for more than 60 tech vendors, and VMware won out with a score of 51.

According to its website, the NPS "measures customer experience and predicts business growth." Individuals who rank a company highly are known as "promoters," and are more likely to keep buying services and refer others to the company. The Temkin Group's study surveyed 800 IT decision makers, and looked at NPS and how it correlates with four behaviors:

How likely a customer would repurchase from a vendor How likely a customer would be to try other offerings from that vendor How willing the customer would be to forgive the vendor for a mistake Whether or not the customer would refer the vendor

IBM software and DellEMC both tied for second place with an NPS of 41, according to a press release. Check Point was at the bottom of the list with a score of -22. NPS can range from -110 to 100, and the average score among tech firms studied was 21.2 in 2018.

"We found a wide range of Net Promoter Scores across tech vendors, and a high correlation between that metric and the loyalty of IT professionals," Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group, said in the release.

Since NPS measures multiple aspects of loyalty, different companies can take the no. 1 spot in certain categories. According to the release, IT decision makers were most likely to purchase additional products from DellEMC and Microsoft server software. However, they were also more likely to try new offerings from Oracle outsourcing and Dell outsourcing, to forgive Oracle outsourcing and Micro Focus for mistakes, and to refer AWS and IBM outsourcing, the release noted.

Potential customers of these vendors could use these NPS rankings to determine if certain companies are worth buying from. However, the validity of NPS as a growth metric has been challenged in recent years, and may not be as clear of an indicator as once thought.

When vetting a vendor, statistics help, but it is always important to do your own homework. Check with trusted advisors and perform your own research before making any buying decisions.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

VMware is the tech vendor most likely to be recommended by tech pros, with an NPS score of 51. — Temkin Group, 2018

Check Point was last on the list of recommended tech vendors, with an NPS of -22. — Temkin Group, 2018

