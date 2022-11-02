Todoist is a great to-do list app that supports simple features and easy task management. But is it the best? Let’s take a look at some alternatives to Todoist.

For some, project management isn’t a buzzword: It’s a way of life. This is especially so as projects expand in both size and complexity. Without a solid project management solution, keeping things moving forward can be a form of drudgery no one wants to deal with. And when deliverables are on the line, managing those projects is no longer an option.

But what app or service should you choose? Some might immediately lean into Todoist, as it’s one of the foremost to-do list apps on the market. But a to-do list often isn’t nearly enough to help you manage projects. When you need more, where do you turn? Here’s a list of options you might consider.

The shortfalls of Todoist

One of the biggest shortcomings of Todoist is that there is no way to track time within the app. For this, you would have to use a different app or service. Another issue is that you cannot create either subtasks or recurring tasks, both of which are rather important for ongoing or larger projects — nor does Todist include reminders and features like backups and user roles aren’t available in the free plan.

Best alternative tools to Todoist

Trello

Trello is my go-to service for Kanban because it’s incredibly well-designed, can be easily customized and doesn’t require a business degree to figure out. Like any good project management solution, Trello allows you to collaborate on projects with other individuals or entire teams.

Trello also allows you to get very granular with your cards and customize them with Power-Ups and fields that put most other Kanban solutions to shame. Even better, Trello makes it easy to integrate with other services, so you can seriously extend the feature set for just about any purpose.

Trello offers a free plan in addition to its Standard ($5/user/month), Premium ($10/user/month) and Enterprise ($17.50/user/month) offerings.

ClickUp

ClickUp does a fairly good job of being the one app to rule them all. ClickUp is more than just task management, as it includes document management, goals, calendars and an inbox. Clickup is fully customizable and can be employed for nearly every kind of team or project you can dream up.

For anyone looking to take advantage of a highly customizable project management tool, Clickup will seem ideal, as it is fully customizable from top to bottom. You can adjust the platform according to your workflow, business model, personal preferences and project.

Standout features of Clickup include custom fields and dashboards, 50+ widgets, effortless collaboration and just enough tools to make in-team communication a breeze.

Clickup offers a free plan as well as Unlimited ($5/member/month), Business ($12/member/month), Business ($19/member/month) and Enterprise (contact for pricing) offerings.

Asana

Asana might be one of the biggest companies on the list. Unlike Todoist, which is more in line with task management, Asana focuses solely on project management and does so at scale with ease.

One of the best features of Asana is that it makes project management onboarding for remote teams a breeze. If you have teams or team members scattered across the globe, Asana makes for an outstanding solution. With real-time updates and easy toggling between boards and calendar views, your teams will find this scalable solution as simple as any other to use.

Other outstanding features include work, task, team and project management, subtasks, task assignees, custom fields, forms, due dates, timelines, attachments, dependencies, rules and templates. Asana is an ideal solution for very large enterprise projects but could also serve smaller projects.

Asana has a free plan as well as Premium ($10.99/user/month) and Business ($24.99) plans.

monday.com

monday.com is one of the most versatile project management platforms on the market. Instead of limiting itself to just project management, monday.com also builds in CRM functionality that makes it possible for you to extend the features in ways other offerings cannot match.

Unlike other tools, monday.com places the focus more on processes and not tasks. By doing so, your tasks become more than just a checkbox and evolve into something flexible enough to handle real-world situations.

Because monday.com is grid-oriented as opposed to hierarchy-oriented, you’ll find this solution is far easier to navigate. monday.com is all about the big picture, top-down approach.

monday.com offers a free plan as well as Basic ($8/seat/month), Standard ($10/seat/month), Pro ($16/seat/month) and Enterprise (Contact for pricing) plans.

Any.do

If you’re looking for a tool that simplifies processes such that teams and team members can create and schedule tasks with ease, Any.do might be the product for you.

One of the best features of Any.do is the dashboard, which gives every team member quick access to to-do lists, planners, and calendars. You can also drag and drop tasks into the schedule to easily create a daily agenda. Any.do supports rescheduled and prioritized tasks.

Although Any.do might have one of the best UIs on the market, the company doesn’t roll out new features as quickly as others. Even so, with such an amazingly beautiful and easy-to-use interface, it’s pretty easy to overlook the lack of cutting-edge features. Of you’re looking for a task/project management platform that any user can immediately get up to speed with, this might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Pricing for Any.do includes a free plan and a Premium plan ($2.99/month).