Apple's Spring Loaded event: How to watch live and what to expect

Apple's latest all-digital event will be held April 20 and may reveal new iPads, a refreshed Apple TV and more.

Apple's latest event, Spring Loaded, is happening tomorrow, April 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and if the rumors are to be believed, a number of new products are likely to be announced.

According to TechRepublic sister site ZDNet, two new iPad Pro models, a refreshed iMac with Apple Silicon, a new Apple TV, iOS 14.5 and the long-awaited AirTags are all potentially in the bullpen for the Spring Loaded event, though as always it's a tossup which of those (if any) will actually be revealed.

The artwork for the Spring Loaded event has brought the Apple Pencil to mind for many commentators, which has them thinking of that peripheral's iPad Pro-centered features, which in turn has the rumor mill churning about new iPad Pros. ZDNet's predictions for new iPad Pro models include the addition of Thunderbolt 4 ports to replace USB-C, the larger of the two rumored models (12.9" and 11") getting a new miniLED display, processors that rival the Apple M1 Silicon, and new cameras.

Along with iPad Pro models, ZDNet has several other predictions for tomorrow's event. These are just rumors, of course, so don't start budgeting for new purchases until we actually see what's coming.

Redesigned iMacs, which are reportedly being tweaked to look more like Apple's XDR display, may be coming with Apple Silicon chips and a larger screen size.

Evidence in the code for iOS 14.5 points to 120Hz support for Apple TV, which would necessitate some new hardware. Rumors have also been circulating about a new Apple TV remote, and maybe even an Apple Arcade gaming controller.



AirTags, Apple's rumored Tile Bluetooth tracking tag competitor, have been rumored for some time, and last week Apple launched third-party support for Find My, which allows Apple device owners to see where their hardware last pinged a network. This could mean AirTags are coming soon, ZDNet said.



iOS/iPadOS 14.5 is bringing some big new improvements, like letting the Apple Watch unlock iPhones, true external monitor support in iPad OS, App Track Transparency and others, and it could be getting a formal release date at Spring Loaded, especially if new iPads are in the lineup.



How to watch the April 20 Spring Loaded Apple event

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that Apple events continue to be online only, such as with the April 20th Spring Loaded event scheduled for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Luckily, there are several ways to tune in to the event.

Apple has it front-and-center on its website, or you can click here to be taken to Apple's event page where the presentation will stream. You'll also find a download link for a calendar event on the page where you can snag an ICS file complete with a 30-minute reminder in case you're concerned about forgetting.

Alternatively, you can head to Apple's YouTube page for the event, which features a go-live countdown that's already begun.

Lastly, as always, Apple streams these events on Apple TV; if you have one be sure to fire it up and look for the event link to watch it stream live on the big screen.

