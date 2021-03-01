Top 5 things to know about hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud is gaining popularity, but there are still important factors to consider before implementing it in your organization. Tom Merritt lists five things to know about hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud has become crucial these days with more people working from home. It's the combination of services from public cloud providers with private hardware. NTT's 2021 Hybrid Cloud report indicates it's the go-to model for enterprise. Here are five things to know about hybrid cloud.

Most everybody's doing it. That doesn't always mean it's the right thing to do but it does have momentum--60.9% of organizations globally are either piloting or already using hybrid cloud according to NTT. If you're not using it, you're planning to. Of those surveyed by NTT, 32.7% said they plan to push for a hybrid cloud solution in the next two years.

You may need to hire for it. You'll need employees with the skill set to handle adoption and integration.

You're network design might not be suited to hybrid cloud. If your infrastructure was deployed pre-cloud you may need to redesign it before being able to see the benefits from hybrid cloud.

Security is still a blocker issue. Nine out of 10 leaders surveyed by NTT claimed they had issues with compliance related to hybrid cloud.



Hybrid Cloud isn't for every business. If you're new you might just go full cloud. But if you have on premises or especially if you have some on premises and some off premises solutions, hybrid cloud is worth considering.

