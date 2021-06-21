Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing. Here are 7 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earphones, headphones and earbuds.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has become synonymous with the early holiday shopping season offering online shoppers deals on a wide range of popular items. Amazon is currently featuring extensive discounts on a number of headphones, earbuds and wired earphones. This includes models with long-lasting battery life, hands-free calling capabilities, noise-canceling technologies and more. Below, we've curated a roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds, wired earphones and headphones. They're all under $50. Proof that you don't have to pay upward of $100-plus for headphones.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on wired earphones

LORELEI X6 Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone Image: Amazon These headphones with microphone have a high-definition 40mm driver and compact ear cups design, which deliver clear sound with full dynamic range, and rich bass and crisp mids. Effortless style and powerful sound let you tune into your own rhythms with the set of on-ear headphones. The adjustable slider helps you achieve the perfect fit. You can easily use these stereo headphones for your workouts, job commute or just for listening at home. They also have a premium 1.5m nylon braiding cord that doesn't tangle or kink. $12 at Amazon

Auxtun earbuds 5-pack Image: Amazon Outfit your whole family or office with this 5-pack of wired earbuds with microphone from Auxtun. Built with a multi-functional button inline which makes the earphones more convenient to answer calls and skip tracks. They have an ergonomic in-ear design that stays in for a secure fit each time, ensuring a proper fit and extra comfort. Designed with solid sound-insulating material, they reduce external noise while minimizing the sound leakage. They work with iPhone devices, Androids smartphones, iPod, iPad, MP3 players and most other devices with 3.5mm headphone socket. $10 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Image: Amazon These TOZO true wireless earbuds have touch control function, allowing you to play and pause music, answer calls, skip forward and backward, and adjust volume. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 technology providing low-latency listening, as well as IPX8 waterproofing, so you don't have to worry if you fall in the water. You can even wash them. They provide six hours of playtime, and 30 hours with a case charge. $32 at Amazon

MIFA True Wireless Earbuds Image: Amazon MIFA Bluetooth earbuds support wireless charging, and include a smart LED digital display, can last for five hours of playtime on single charge and provides extra 25 hours playtime with the charging case. They have a powerful 10mm speaker driver unit and half in-ear acoustic structure. They weigh only 3.5g each, and have a physical button to switch songs, answer calls, activate Siri and more. Opening the charging case lid automatically powers them on and puts them in pairing mode, then you can connect them to your device without taking them out of the charging case. Also the advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures a stable connectivity and high-speed transmission, low signal loss when on phone calls and listening to music. $25 at Amazon

ADAREMEN Lifebuds E10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Image: Amazon These Lifebuds E10 wireless earbuds use four microphones CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology, which effectively reduces background noise by 80%, allowing you to communicate well in a noisy environment and sound is clearly conveyed to the ears of both sides. The professional audio technology and 14mm large dynamic drivers make earbuds earbuds bluetooth present lossless hi-fi stereos. Each charge can play up to five hours of music, and the charging case with earbud wireless headphones can play up to 30 hours. Charging for 10 minutes adds battery life 1.5 hours. E10 wireless earbuds are airtight and have an IPX7 waterproof level. $29 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Image: Amazon These Bluetooth headphones by COWIN have active noise-cancelling technology, with significant noise reduction. The noise cancellation function can work well both in wired and wireless modes. Users can expect 30 hours playtime per charge in Bluetooth mode. A built-in 750mAh battery won't allow your headphones to power off. And they come in eight color options. Note: The black ones are on sale for $40. $48 at Amazon