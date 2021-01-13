Top gaming computers released at CES 2021

This week, a number of brands have unveiled gaming computers at CES 2021. Here are some of the coolest gaming computers we've seen so far.

Image: Razer

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many tech conferences have been held virtually and CES 2021 is no exception. This year, the multi-day event has featured a wide range of new products and services unveilings across the tech industry including new laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. Below, we've highlighted some of the best gaming computers revealed at CES 2021 so far.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Image: Acer

On Tuesday, Acer unveiled a number of laptops including the Predator Triton 300 SE with an 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processor. The portable gaming option boasts a total weight of 3.75 pounds and measures 17.9-millimeters thick. The notebook features a 14-inch FHD display, metal chassis and elements to improve air intake, reduce turbulence, and redirect airflow "resulting in a 10% performance increase over the previous generation," according to Lenovo. Pricing starts at $1,399.99 and will be available in North America in February.

Lenovo Legion 7

Image: Lenovo

On Tuesday, Lenovo released several new gaming laptops as part of its new Legion lineup. These releases include the new Legion 7 which touts a 16-inch QHD display and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is available in Storm Grey with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core HK series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. The Legion 7 features Lenovo's TrueStrike keyboard and has been engineered to reduce flickering and emitted blue light which could help reduce screen time impacts on circadian rhythms.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 (1 pm embargo on Jan 13)

Image: ASUS

On Wednesday, ASUS introduced a number of new laptops including the TUF Dash F15 available with up 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Anti-dust components, a "self-cleaning cooling module," and N-Blade fans are designed to aid long-term device durability. AI-enabled noise-cancellation capabilities help mitigate unwanted background noise. The laptop will be available starting from the first quarter of 2021 in North America.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Image: Razer

On Tuesday, Razer announced updates to its Blade laptops. The Razer Blade Pro 17 features a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz, per Razer. The unit measures 0.78-inches in height, 15.55-inches wide, 10.24 inches deep with a weight of about six pounds. Overall, the device is "nearly 25% smaller than its predecessor," according to the company. The laptop is available in Anodized Matte Black with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 10875H processor and slots to support up to 64 GB of memory. Pricing starts at $2,299.

Dell: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Image: Alienware

Not all gamers are in the market for a portable gaming laptop and instead prefer desktop models. On Tuesday, Dell revealed its new Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 with up to a 16 core AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor and supports up to 128 GB of memory. Built-in vapor chambers and airflow enhancements are designed to dissipate heat and keep components cool during use. The laptop comes in either Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon. Pricing starts at $1,079.

