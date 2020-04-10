Top 6 standing desks for a home office

While you may not be able to take a stroll around the park during the coronavirus-induced quarantine, these standing desks can still help get your blood pumping during the workday.

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted remote work from a privilege to a necessity, as municipalities and states issue shelter-in-place orders. The orders not only require nonessential employees to stay at home, but ask that individuals only exit their homes for essential reasons including a visit to the grocery or doctor's office.

SEE: How to work from home: IT pro's guidebook to telecommuting and remote work (TechRepublic Premium)

Even parks have closed down, causing many individuals to become a little stir crazy. Working and home and living at home, people still need to move around. The following six standing desks can help make your work day a little more active.

SEE: Top 100+ tips for telecommuters and managers (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

UPLIFT V2-Commercial Standing Desk Image: Uplift The electric UPLIFT V2-Commercial Standing Desk is the upgraded version of the regular V2 Standing Desk. This new version features 35% thicker legs, a stability crossbar, three-stage legs, and meets the ANSI/BIFMA G1-2013 Height Standard. That standard means that when paired with a 1" thick desktop, the frame can accommodate 95% of people, from an individual who is 5' tall and sitting down to a person standing at 6'3". $599 at Uplift

VIVO height adjustable 36" stand up desk converter Image: Amazon/Vivo This adjustable riser sits on the surface of a solid desktop, transforming any desk into a standing one. The platform is 36" by 22", allowing space for a single or dual monitor/laptop setup. The converter also has a dedicated keyboard tray that raises in sync with the top surface. Users simply squeeze a handle and adjust the desk to their desired height. $180 at Amazon

Seville Classics AIRLIFT pneumatic laptop computer mobile desk cart Image: Amazon/Seville This tabletop can adjust from 29.3" to 43.5" and anywhere in between with its AIRLIFT lever. The simple, sturdy design comes on wheels, allowing for easy mobility around your house. However, the desk doesn't have to be mobile and can be locked in place when need be. $153 at Amazon

Jarvis standing desk bamboo top Image: Amazon/Jarvis The Jarvis sit-stand desk supports 350 lb. lifting capacity with a quiet motorized electric height adjustment. The OLED touch programmable handset on the desk allows for four memory preset options for quick adjustment. The desk comes with a wire management grommet to keep cables secure and organized as well as a choice of environmentally friendly finishes. $714 at Amazon

Sabine electric adjustable standing desk Image: Wayfair The Sabine electric desk is a sleek surface for those with a modern style. The desk can be assembled in less than 10 minutes and features a drawer to store office supplies, a built-in USB port, and cable management. With the programmable controller, the desk can rise between 28" and 48". $359 at Wayfair