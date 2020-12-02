Unveiled at AWS re:Invent, the new machine learning-powered Amazon DevOps Guru

Customized recommendations allow developers to detect application issues and improve functionality, according to Amazon Web Services.

On Tuesday at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services unveiled its new DevOps Guru—a machine learning-enabled operations service that AWS says gives developers a leg up in detecting problems and making corrections to bolster application availability.

AWS has decades of operational experience—in building, scaling, and supporting applications for Amazon. By harnessing this experience, the cloud services and applications provider says that DevOps Guru can "automatically collect and analyze data like application metrics, logs, events, and traces for identifying behaviors that deviate from normal operating patterns (e.g. under-provisioned compute capacity, database I/O over-utilization, memory leaks, etc.)."

Digital transformation means that companies are relying on cloud-based application deployment, and with this comes a need for more automated detection, debugging, and resolution of issues that can improve operation, and ultimately save companies time and revenue. These problems, which can be caused by anything from faulty code to memory disk issues, often rely on the careful monitoring of developers, who may not see the problems in time or may have trouble identifying the underlying problem, and can often take a great amount of time to resolve.

With DevOps Guru, AWS says, developers will be alerted whenever the system detects abnormalities such as increased latency or error rates. These highly specific alerts will come through Amazon Simple Notification Service; and integrations such as Atlassian Opsgenie and PagerDuty are partnering with AWS, as well, to provide context and suggestions to developers for remediation.

The beauty of this, according to AWS, is that there is "no manual setup or machine learning expertise required." Additionally, the only cost required is for the actual data that Amazon DevOps Guru analyzes.

Customers will get a "single-console experience to visualize their operational data by summarizing relevant data across multiple sources (e.g. AWS CloudTrail, Amazon CloudWatch, AWS Config, AWS CloudFormation, AWS X-Ray) and reduces the need to switch between multiple tools," the release states.

DevOps Guru will offer suggestions, integrating with AWS Systems managers, allowing customers to more easily maintain applications, per the release. By using Amazon CodeGuru, it can offer intelligent, automated recommendations to spot and fix issues in the code.

"With Amazon DevOps Guru, we have taken our experience [from years of operational experience] and built specialized machine learning models that help customers detect, troubleshoot, and prevent operational issues while providing intelligent recommendations when issues do arise," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president, Amazon Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services. "This enables teams to immediately benefit from operational best practices Amazon has learned from running Amazon.com, saving customers the time and effort that would otherwise be spent configuring and managing multiple monitoring systems."

Amazon DevOps Guru is now available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), and US West (Oregon), Singapore and Ireland, with plans to roll out across new regions soon.

