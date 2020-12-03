When will Xbox Series X restock? Try these Xbox Series X stock trackers

Rather than perpetually refreshing your browser to check availability, a number of Xbox Series X stock trackers could help automate the process amid high demand.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft released its latest Xbox Series X and Series S on Nov. 10 and the market quickly responded. In recent weeks it's been nearly impossible for in-person and online shoppers to nab a $500 Series X or the $300 Series S. Instead of perpetually refreshing mainstay retail websites to check product availability, there are a number of Xbox Series X stock trackers individuals can deploy to automate the process. We've detailed a few Xbox Series X stock trackers below.

SEE: Guide to becoming a digital transformation champion (TechRepublic Premium)

Xbox Series X stock trackers

The no-frills website nowinstock.net uses a spreadsheet format to list a wide range of Xbox retailers. The spreadsheet also includes information about a console or bundle's current availability and when the items were last in stock on a particular retailer's website.

Above the spreadsheet, individuals can activate an alarm to sound when a console or bundle becomes available. The website notes that the tracker will automatically update each minute and people can test the alarm to ensure they will hear the alarm clock sound effect if and when a console or bundle becomes available.

People can also choose to enable nowinstock.net browser alerts and set custom browser alerts. However, after clicking the envelope and cellular phone icons we were informed that the "tracker has reached critical mass with regards to our own NowInStock Alerts. As a result, subscribing to our alerts below may result in alerts being delayed or not even delivered."

SEE: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Zoolert.com has a similar spreadsheet rundown of Xboxes, accessories, availability status, and more. The page automatically refreshes every minute and the site also features an inventory alarm. The curious domain name is seemingly a nod to the various alarm sound effects individuals can choose from including a bird, lion, and rooster. Individuals can also register for an account to sign up for email or text alerts.

The website stockinformer.com offers a concise rundown of Xbox Series X, Series S, and bundle availability for a number of retailers including Walmart, Newegg, GameStop, and more. The site automatically refreshes and includes and alarms individuals can enable if a product becomes available.

To assist with the search, we've also created a number of guides to assist shoppers in their elusive hunt for an Xbox Series X, Series S, accessories, and bundles.

Editor's note: While we were on these Xbox Series X stock trackers, no products become available and we cannot ensure that the alarms or the trackers themselves perform as described on these websites.

Innovation Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see