10 skills that will help you get a better job in 2019

Nearly 90% of employees consider skills more important than job titles, and interest in gaining new expertise tends to spike at the beginning of the new year. As employees set goals and focus on building better habits for 2019, January is the time to start off on the right foot. But with at least 50,000 skills in the professional world, employees may struggle to hone in on the most important ones for their career growth.
SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)
Using skills data from company job postings, LinkedIn identified the following 10 most-needed hard skills in 2019:
1. Cloud computing
Companies are increasingly moving to the cloud, and seeking engineers who can help with cloud initiatives.
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AI has infiltrated almost every industry in some form, and will continue to do so even more in 2019.
3. Analytical reasoning
Companies are collecting more data than ever before, and looking for professionals who can take that information and draw business insights from it.
4. People management
Companies increasingly want leaders who can coach and empower employees, rather than the "command-and-control" model of the past. However, this remains a difficult to master skillset.
5. UX design
UX design is necessary for making a digital world work for humans, and professionals with these skills are in high demand.
6. Mobile application development
Mobile development has been in demand for the past several years, as companies continue to design mobile-first platforms.
7. Video production
Demand for video production is growing rapidly, as video streaming represents 70% of all consumer Internet traffic, according to LinkedIn.
8. Sales leadership
While sales skills are always in demand, strong sales leaders are increasingly difficult to find.
9. Translation
In a globally connected world, translation skills are breaking down one of the last remaining barriers: Language.
10. Audio production
Along with video, there has been a spike in interest in podcasts and other audio digital formats, so demand for these skills are increasing.
Lower down on the list were skills including corporate communications and computer graphics. LinkedIn also identified some of the most important soft skills employees should focus on, with creativity, persuasion, and collaboration topping the list.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Cloud computing, AI, and analytical reasoning top the most in demand job skills list for 2019. — LinkedIn, 2019
- Creativity, persuasion, and collaboration were the top soft skills companies are seeking in 2019.. — LinkedIn, 2019
Also see
- IT budgeting: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- What is blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution (TechRepublic download)
- Vendor relationship management checklist (Tech Pro Research)
- Tech Budgets 2019: A CXO's Guide (ZDNet)
- 6 ways to delete yourself from the internet (CNET)
- Best to-do list apps for managing tasks on any platform (Download.com)
- CXO: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Disclosure
Macy Bayern has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she covers.
Full Bio
Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.