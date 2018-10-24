Artificial Intelligence

21 new tech jobs that will define the next decade of IT work

Three jobs completely new to the IT industry will be data trash engineer, virtual identity defender, and voice UX designer, according to Cognizant.

By | October 24, 2018, 8:52 AM PST

With technology flooding the enterprise, many people fear the emergence of tech will take over their jobs. However, tech like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will actually create more jobs for humans, according to a recent Cognizant report. The report outlines 21 "plausible and futuristic" jobs that will surface in the next decade.

The 21 jobs follow three major underlying themes: Ethical behaviors, security and safety, and dreams, said the report. These themes come from humans' deeper aspirations for the future of the enterprise and daily life. Humans want machines to be ethical; humans want to feel safe in a technologically-fueled future; and humans always dreamt of a futuristic world, which is coming to fruition, according to the report.

Some of the jobs on Cognizant's list could spark life-long careers, and some positions might be more fleeting, said the report. Here are the 21 jobs of the future:

  1. Cyber attack agent
  2. Voice UX designer
  3. Smart home design manager
  4. Algorithm bias auditor
  5. Virtual identity defender
  6. Cyber calamity forecaster
  7. Head of machine personality design
  8. Data trash engineer
  9. Uni4Life coordinator
  10. Head of business behavior
  11. Joy adjutant
  12. Juvenile cybercrime rehabilitation counselor
  13. Tidewater architect
  14. Esports arena builder
  15. VR arcade manager
  16. Vertical farm consultant
  17. Machine risk officer
  18. Flying car developer
  19. Haptic interface programmer
  20. Subscription management specialist
  21. Chief purpose planner

Three of the positions would be completely new in the IT world: Data trash engineer, virtual identity defender, and voice UX designer. A data trash engineer would be responsible for using unused data in an organization to find hidden insights, said the report; a virtual identity defender would lead a team to make a company's business goal a reality; and a voice UX designer will use diagnostic tools, algorithms, and more to create the perfect voice assistant, said the report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Emerging tech will actually create a whole new set of jobs for humans in the next 10 years, with some having more staying power than others. — Cognizant, 2018
  • The tech jobs of the future all follow three underlying themes that humans share: Ethical behaviors, security and safety, and dreams. — Cognizant, 2018

