4 reasons to go multicloud according to tech experts. Do you agree?

Taking a multicloud approach—where you use a combination of private and public cloud services—has become a popular cloud strategy among companies.

This makes sense since a multicloud solution gives businesses multiple choices to best address workloads, and especially, their digital transformation needs.

According to a recent report by Kentick, the majority (58%) of business professionals reported using more than one of the three major cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (See: Rise of multicloud: 58% of businesses using combination of AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud).

As more cloud services providers enter the field, the cloud market is more competitive than ever.

Still uncertain about leaving a single cloud platform? Below are four reasons that may convince you to deploy multiple cloud vendors.

1. No vendor lock-in

Deploying a multicloud strategy provides many advantages, but avoiding vendor lock-in may be the biggest one. After all, relying on a single vendor for all of your cloud services is akin to putting "all your eggs in one basket."

It's a risk many companies want to avoid since locked-in companies may be limited to a vendor's specific services, which may or may not be the best fit for a company. Plus, what happens if a cloud provider raises its prices or changes services? Or what if a vendor restructures an agreement in an unfavorable way? Once you lock-in with a vendor you either have to sigh loudly and wait until a contract expires or place yourself in an often time-consuming, difficult, and expensive scenario to migrate to another vendor.

2. Customized solutions

A multicloud strategy introduces companies to many options: You could go all-private, all-public or a combination of both. Different providers offer different services (for example, AWS, Azure and Google cloud all offer different features), and a multicloud strategy lets companies leverage several providers to get the most bang from each service.

3. Minimizes risk

Security is a priority, and using a multicloud architecture lowers the risk of downtime and data loss from, say, a power outage or ddos attacks. So, if one cloud service fails, a business can still operate by quickly switching to another cloud service provider. In addition, businesses can secure data in a private cloud and operate other areas of the business in a public or hybrid cloud environment.

4. Cost savings

Cloud providers keep expanding. When you are not limited to any single cloud provider's terms, you can compare different providers and secure the best available rates for your company's specific needs.

Going multicloud can also become a strategy to improve disaster recovery/failover, writes Matt Asay in "Multi-cloud is a messy reality, but there's hope," which was published by ZDNet, TechRepublic's sister site.

