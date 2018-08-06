5 reasons IT struggles to innovate and keep core business systems running

The IT function is evolving to meet business needs. But 87% of IT decision-makers said that the department struggles to adapt to an expanding role that includes leading innovation initiatives while also keeping core systems running efficiently, according to the 2018 Insight Intelligent Technology Index report from Insight Enterprises, published Monday.

Business leaders are turning to IT to navigate technological and cultural changes, the report noted, and with that comes increasing responsibilities for the department. However, companies still lack the infrastructure, budget, and clear planning needed to manage complex IT challenges and transform the business.

"Organizations have become acutely aware of the critical role technology now plays in overall business strategy, from enabling a more productive and connected workforce to increasing market share and customer loyalty," Steve Dodenhoff, president of Insight North America, said in a press release. "But this year's Insight Intelligent Technology Index signifies how competing demands on IT are inhibiting their ability to plan and innovate."

The report surveyed 404 IT professionals working for companies of more than 1,000 employees. These decision makers identified the top five issues underpinning the challenges to IT's success, which also provide a path forward for business and IT to begin to collaborate:

1. Competing demands and not enough resources to effectively support the organization (51%)

2. Request of IT to support innovation, despite existing processes, practices and business operations not evolving to allow them to accomplish this (35%)

3. Shadow projects handed off to IT that divert already scheduled resources to fix systems built outside of architecture and processes (26%)

4. Out-of-process or hastily executed decisions on cloud strategy, architecture and platform selection (24%)

5. Lacking clearly-defined roles and responsibilities within the organization (24%)

Respondents were mixed on whether or not IT was a cost center (38%), an innovation center (20%), or an even mix between the two (40%).

"While we have been talking about the growing need for IT to both manage daily operations and be a strategic partner for transformation, many companies still have a long way to go when it comes to leveling the divide and creating a competitive advantage through innovation," David Mayer, vice president and general manager of Connected Workforce at Insight, said in the release.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

87% of IT decision-makers struggle to adapt to an expanding role that includes leading innovation initiatives while also keeping core systems running efficiently. — Insight Enterprises, 2018

51% of IT decision-makers said competing demands and not enough resources to effectively support the organization were preventing them from success. — Insight Enterprises, 2018

