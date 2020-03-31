8 essential Zoom apps for every business user

By integrating Zoom with other services, including Slack and Google Calendar, you can work from home without missing a beat.

If you've found yourself, like countless other professionals, working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, you've probably started conducting online meetings. A free option for meeting online is Zoom, which is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Linux, and as a web client. One of Zoom's best features is the incredibly long list of integrations and apps available in the Zoom App Marketplace.

If you're looking to take your Zoom experience to the next level, or just make it an integrated part of your day-to-day remote work life, then one or more of these eight apps is sure to be useful. Note: To install these apps, you need to have a Zoom account.

Gmail Zoom's Gmail integration app allows Zoom users to schedule meetings right from Gmail, which means there won't be a need to learn a new user interface in order to get going with Zoom. Once installed, an add-on button in Gmail can be used to schedule meetings, invite users, and start meetings right from inside Gmail without the need to open the Zoom app. Gmail by Zoom

Google Calendar Zoom also has a Google Calendar app that adds the option to schedule, start, and join Zoom meetings right from Google Calendar. Zoom can be added to a Google Calendar event by choosing it as the conferencing option, so there's no need to open the Zoom app in order to meet remotely with Zoom. Google Calendar by Zoom

Slack Zoom integrates with Slack in a similar way to Gmail: It lets Slack users schedule, start, record, join, and do many of the functions of the Zoom app from right inside Slack. Individual users can add Zoom to Slack themselves, or enterprises can configure the add-on to be a part of standard Slack install packages. Slack by Zoom

Microsoft Teams The Zoom app for Microsoft Teams makes Zoom a tightly integrated part of the Teams app. Once installed, it adds a Zoom tab to Teams and Zoom meetings launched from inside the Microsoft Teams app stay in the teams app--it doesn't even launch Zoom. One-click ad hoc meetings are also possible and meetings can be joined or started using an @mention as well. Microsoft Teams by Zoom

Evernote The popular cloud note-taking app Evernote has a Zoom integration that makes it possible to create, edit, and store Evernote documents from inside Zoom. There looks to be a bit of a learning curve on this one, though: Interacting with Evernote inside Zoom is primarily done with a bot, so be sure you read the Evernote Zoom documentation to get familiar with it before you dive in. Evernote by Zoom

Salesforce The Zoom app for Salesforce is filled with features that make meeting with teammates, clients, and leads only a few clicks away. Some of those great features include automatic logging of Zoom activity in a user's Salesforce history, integration with Zoom Phone, meeting recording that stores in Salesforce, automatic campaign creation, and more. Salesforce by Zoom

Zapier Online automation tool Zapier can integrate with Zoom in countless ways. It can automate tasks like sending invitations when creating a meeting, automatic webinar registration upon customer payment, and more. Zapier said it has over 1,500 app integrations that can connect to Zoom through its platform, so it could be worth a try if you need to find ways to save time. Zapier by Zoom