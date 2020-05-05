8 Mother's Day gift ideas for techies and non-techies alike

With Mother's Day drawing near, here are some gift ideas. You'll find just the right pick whether she's an outdoorsy mom, or more into her pets, tech or relaxing at home.

Mother's Day is nearly here, and that means it's time to get serious about finding a gift. TechRepublic has rounded up several suggestions that will surely please moms with a tech edge as well as those who aren't as tech savvy.

Some of the gift ideas require ordering online, and others are available on Amazon or available digitally. So whether your mom is into finding the ideal way to filter her water while on long hikes, keeping calm in the midst of the pandemic, blocking out noise in the household, or scoring the ideal Wi-Fi for the entire home, there's a gift idea in our lineup.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Google Nest Wifi Google It's more important than ever to have great Wi-Fi at home, and Google Nest Wifi can actually do the trick and make it happen. Nest Wifi can provide Wifi for even large houses by simply adding additional Wifi points. Which come in a range of colors and look appropriate sitting on a bookcase or shelf. Nest Wifi is a scalable system with whole-home coverage and a strong signal. Each Nest Wifi point also serves as a smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used to set up a routine with Family Wi-Fi settings to manage a family's connection and screen time. And prioritize devices over others if a work video call is more important than having your kids watching Netflix. $299 at Amazon for a 2-pack

Motorola Escape 500 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Image: Motorola These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are affordable and provide up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge, according to Motorola. They offer Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google voice activation and have a microphone for hands free phone calls. $42 at Amazon

Hon Mid-back Task Chair with Knit Mesh Back Image: Hon Hon has a variety of chairs for the home office, and the Solve is suitable for a variety of users. It is a mid-back task chair with a 4-way stretch mesh back for comfort and support. If mom is tired is sitting all day, this will make a huge difference and provide her with proper balance, alignment and lumbar support and it can be adjusted with a single lever. $472 at Hon

PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box PetSafe Come on, make mom's week easier. There's no more cleaning of the litter box with this self-cleaning version. It uses crystal litter with better odor control compared to clumping litter. And it's pretty cool. $180 at PetSafe

Mujjo iPhone cases Mujjo Mujjo has a slim leather design for its phone cases and a brand new color, slate green, that goes perfectly with the iPhone 11 Pro Max in midnight green. The durable finish develops a patina over time. The European brand offers other colors and styles for other smartphones as well. $41 at Mujjo

CrazyCap Water Bottle with UV sterilization CrazyCap CrazyCap offers a way for mom to have safe drinking water anywhere in the world. This package includes a CrazyCap and an insulated sport bottle. The combo makes water from any source safe to drink in as little as 60 seconds. It's useful for hiking, traveling, or even just at home. The lid offers UV sterilization that can even sterilize any surface around you. $69 at CrazyCap

Calm App Calm Help mom meditate and find her inner calm. Calm is a popular app that is available for iPhone and Android. It offers meditation, sleep stories, music and even calming exercises. Memberships are available monthly or annually. $12 at Calm per month