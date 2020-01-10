8 products to make your work life easier

CES 2020 had lots of ideas for faster Wi-Fi, more convenient meeting presentations, and blue-light glasses to ease jet lag.

CES 2020: Asus debuts new monitor, mesh Wi-Fi router, and accessories Asus featured new tools for business pros at CES 2020.

Some of the gadgets and services at CES 2020 are still in development but many more are ready to start improving your life right now.

We've collected eight products that can make your office a more efficient and happier place to work. Some of these companies won a CES 2020 Innovation award. Take a look and see which ones might work for you.

Image: MIraLogic

MiraLogic Workspace Management System by Targus

The MiraLogic Workspace Management System allows remote control and diagnostic of the workspace with real-time automated asset management.

IT network admins can manage powercycle resets and firmware updates from the dashboard. MiraLogic also can track energy consumption and allow the scheduling of power on/off events for a single device or a whole floor. MiraLogic is an Innovation Honoree for CES 2020 for Computer Peripherals and Accessories.



Image: Fasetto

Forum by Fasetto



Forum is a software solution that connects presenters and audiences during in-person meetings. Meeting attendees connect through Wi-Fi enabled devices and view a presentation while also directly engaging with the presenter. Forum is an Innovation Honoree for CES 2020 for Software and Mobile Apps. The service offers a tiered subscription service.

Image: Propeaq

Propeaq

Propeaq eases fatigue from jet lag, shift work or seasonal light changes with glasses that shine blue or red light at specific intervals. The blue light from the glasses shines for 30 minutes to slow the production of melatonin, the hormone that initiates sleep, and promotes the active production of cortisol, the hormone that supports activity. This gives the body an energy boost as though the sun has just risen. Later, when it's time for sleep, the red glasses will filter the blue light from screens and lighting, to encourage the production of melatonin.

The glasses come with two free apps and are used by Olympic athletes and healthcare workers. The glasses start at 199 euros (about $231).

HP





HP's Elite Dragonfly

HP's Elite Dragonfly, a premium convertible business laptop, came out in September and the company revealed a refresh at CES 2020.

The latest model includes 5G capability, the HP Sure View Reflect privacy filter, and built-in support for Tile, which allows customers to track their laptop in cases of loss or theft. Look for the updated Dragonfly in mid-2020.

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkSmart View

Remote working is becoming more common every year, and in response to this trend, Lenovo chose CES 2020 to debut the ThinkSmart View, a mobile gadget designed for people working in coffee shops and common areas.

The ThinkSmart View is a mobile portal for Microsoft Teams audio and video calls and is Bluetooth-enabled for headset pairing. The device will be available this month with a starting price of $349.

Image: Netgear





Orbi WiFi 6 by Netgear

Is your Wi-Fi getting slower with every new device you add to your home office network? Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system can support the traffic generated by all the connected devices that are in home offices today and in the future.

Orbi WiFi 6 uses NETGEAR's patented triband mesh technology with a dedicated backhaul to provide the ultimate smart home experience with seamless roaming.

With 4×4 radios on both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz fronthaul, as well as a 5Ghz backhaul, Orbi WiFi 6 is designed to cover any home with a host of connected devices.

This latest generation Wi-Fi technology has four times increased capacity for connections as compared to a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) system. Orbi WiFi 6 mesh was a finalist in the Last Gadget Standing competition at CES 2020.

Image: iKuddle

The iKuddle Auto-Pack Litter Box

Pet tech has showed up a lot in recent years at CES. In 2020, the iKuddle team presented Auto-Pack Litter Box, a smart litter box that self-cleans and auto-packs the mess. The app notifies the owner how often a cat visits the litter box and when it is time to throw out the poop bag.

The fully enclosed carbon-filter works for five minutes after the cat leaves the box, eliminating 80%-90% of litter box odors.

The company also launched an automatic pet Water Fountain and Auto Feeder. If you embrace the iKuddle ecosystem, the company will collect data points to monitor your pet's habits, adjusting food intake accordingly and alerting you to any drastic changes.

The iKuddle Auto-Pack Litter Box will retail for $399.99.

Photo: Samsung





Samsung's Ballie

If your pet isn't enough to keep you company during the workday, maybe you need a Ballie.

Samsung revealed this AI-enabled robot at CES 2020 as the rolling robot followed Samsung's CEO around on stage. Ballie could be a fitness assistant, scheduler, and remote control for your mobile and IoT devices or even a security guard.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see