Banish the boredom at work: Become a game developer

No prior experience or knowledge is required to start learning everything you need to begin a new career that will have you looking forward to your workdays.

Do you feel like it's time to shake up your life? Then why not train for a fascinating new career as a game developer? You don't really need any previous experience or knowledge, and you don't have to go back to school or blow a hole in your budget. All you need is The Beginner's Guide to Game Development Bundle, an extremely affordable collection of self-paced courses that cover virtual reality, car racing, role-playing games, augmented reality and more in 27 hours of courses.

Beginners can start with "Learn GLSL Shaders from Scratch," which assumes no prior skills and will teach you whatever programming is used in the course. "The Beginners Guide to 3D Web Game Development with Three.js" also does not require any prior experience, though basic Java skills will naturally be helpful if you already have them. Former students really loved this class; they rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Instructor Nik Leverhas can certainly take credit for that. For more than 30 years, he's run a company that has won numerous awards, as well as two nominations for a BAFTA, the UK's Oscar equivalent, so his experience is deep and wide.

If you have even a basic knowledge of Unity, even without any programming skills, then you can handle "Learn Unity Shaders from Scratch." It's a comprehensive guide to Unity ShaderLab and the HLSL shading language.

You only need the most basic JavaScript skills for the next few courses. But don't worry if you don't have them. You can learn JavaScript quickly, easily, and inexpensively, then take "Create a 3D Multi-Player Game Using Three.js & Socket.IO." "Create HTML5 Games Using Adobe Animate," of course, also requires Adobe Animate. And you'll need a good text editor for "Create a 3D Car Racing Game with Three.js & Cannon.js."

You have lifetime access to these courses, so whenever your skills reach intermediate levels, "Create a 3D RPG Game with Three.js" and "Learn to Create WebXR, VR & AR, Experiences Using Three.JS" will be waiting for you.

Don't miss this chance to train to become a game developer; get The Beginner's Guide to Game Development Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99 (normally $1,600).

Prices subject to change.