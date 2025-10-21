If you consistently use a business credit card as part of your operations, you should look to maximize your rewards. This most commonly comes in the form of cash back, which means the more you spend, the more money back in your pocket. The best business credit cards with cash back will match your spending habits, keep categories simple, and provide you with other perks that will support your business and your budget.

That said, here are my top seven picks for the best business cash back credit cards:

Quick comparison of the best cash back business credit cards

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for unlimited cash back

Image: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Pros

$0 annual fee

Unlimited 1.5% cash back for each $1 spent

Versatile redemption options (cash back, gift cards, travel, and more)

Cons

Flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases may not maximize rewards in certain categories

Strong credit score is typically required for approval

3% fee on transactions made outside the US

Card details Intro APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.24% to 23.24% after the introductory period

Variable rate of 17.24% to 23.24% after the introductory period Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent

Welcome offer $900 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first 3 months

Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back per $1 spent on every business purchase

Features Free employee cards with individual spending controls

Built-in fraud protection and real-time alerts

Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Access to Chase's online account tools for easier expense tracking and reporting



Apply now

Why I like it

Ink Business Unlimited is a reliable, budget-friendly option for businesses looking to earn unlimited cash back rewards without the need to track certain spending categories. You can take advantage of perks like 1.5% cash back on all purchases, a $0 annual fee, and a strong welcome offer when you meet spend requirements.

It also helps with early cash-flow needs, thanks to the 12-month 0% purchase APR, which can be beneficial if you plan to make large purchases within a few months of opening your account. You can also use its free employee cards to help you centralize spending.

Other benefits

Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Account alerts and built-in fraud monitoring

Online account tools for expense tracking and reporting

American Express Blue Business CashTM Card: Best for everyday 2% cash back



Image: American Express Blue Business CashTM Card Pros $0 annual fee

2% cash back on all eligible purchases

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months

$250 statement credit welcome offer after meeting a spend threshold

Cons

After the $50,000 spending cap in a year, cash back drops to 1%

Foreign transaction fee applies

No intro APR on balance transfers Card details

Annual fee: $0

$0 Intro APR: 0% on purchases for 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for 12 months from account opening Regular APR: 17.24 to 27.24%, variable

Welcome offer $250 statement credit after $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months of account membership Rewards Earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases, up to $50,000 in a calendar year

After that, earn 1% cash back on eligible purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

What stands out about this card is its simplicity and strong value for businesses whose annual purchases stay under or near the $50,000 threshold. You earn a solid 2% back on all spending without needing to track specific categories. The 12-month 0% purchase APR is helpful if you have some large upfront expenses, and the welcome credit gives a good short-term boost, too.

It’s especially suitable if you prefer predictable rewards and no changing bonus categories. If most of your business’s purchases are domestic (to avoid foreign transaction fees), this card gives nice returns without extra cost.

Other benefits

Expanded Buying Power offers the ability to spend beyond your credit limit based on payment history and use, without over-limit fees in many cases

Free employee/authorized user cards, which are useful for distributing costs while keeping reporting centralized

Purchase protection, extended warranty coverage, and secondary car rental loss/damage insurance

Expense management tools to help keep track of spending

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: Best for 3% cash back across common business needs



Image: U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Pros

$0 annual fee

Strong bonus categories that many businesses use

Intro 0% APR period on purchases and balance transfers

Solid welcome offer

Cons

Only 1% back on non-bonus purchases

Foreign transaction fees apply

Some category rules and limits to watch

Card details Annual fee: $0

$0 Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 billing cycles

0% on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 billing cycles Regular APR: 17.74% to 26.74%, variable

Welcome offer

$750 after spending $6,000 in 6 months from account opening

Rewards 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the U.S. Bank Travel Rewards Center

3% cash back at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers, and restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

$100 annual statement credit for eligible software subscriptions

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend this card for teams wanting simple, high-value categories without paying an annual fee. Many small businesses spend regularly on gas, supplies, phones, and dining, so earning 3% in those purchases adds up quickly. Also, if you have travel coming up, the 5% on prepaid hotels and car rentals through U.S. Bank’s portal gives you an easy way to maximize rewards further.

It is also friendly for new or growing businesses. The welcome offer and 0% intro APR window can help smooth early purchases or a short-term balance transfer while you ramp up your spending habits. If your spend lines up with the bonus categories and you keep the account active, it delivers reliable value at a $0 annual cost.

Other benefits

Spend controls and online tools for tracking and reporting

$0 fraud liability and security alerts

Auto rental coverage, purchase protection, and extended warranty benefits

Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Best pay-in-full card with 2% cash back



Image: Capital One Spark Cash Plus Pros

Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase

Large welcome offer opportunity

Flexible spending capacity with no preset spending limit

$0 foreign transaction fee

Cons

$150 annual fee, refunded with very high yearly spend

Must pay the full balance each month since it is a charge card

Late fee if you do not pay in full

Card details

Annual fee: $150

$150 Card type: Pay-in-full charge card with no preset spending limit

Welcome offer

$2,000 cash bonus when you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months

Rewards

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through the issuer's travel portal

Unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases

Welcome offer available for new cardholders who meet spend requirements

Redeem cash back at any time, with rewards that do not expire while the account remains open and in good standing

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Spark Cash Plus because it offers strong cash back rewards of 2% on all purchases. While you’ll need to pay off the card in full each month, this is a simple and effective way to earn rewards on your everyday business spending. It might be especially useful for employees who travel, as you can earn 5% on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One’s travel site.

It’s a good fit for businesses that can pay their balances in full and want room to grow. The pay-in-full setup keeps interest out of the picture, while the flexible spending capacity can handle bigger expenses or seasonal spending needs. Add free employee and virtual cards with custom limits, and it becomes a simple way to turn routine expenses into reliable cash back.

Other benefits

Year-end summaries for bookkeeping and taxes

Download transactions to QuickBooks, Quicken, and Excel

Account managers, custom due dates, and visibility into recurring charges

$0 fraud liability, security alerts, and card lock

Extended warranty on eligible purchases

Roadside assistance services

Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for $0 annual fee and strong rewards



Image: Capital One Spark Cash Select Pros

$0 annual fee

Useful business controls and expense tools

$0 foreign transaction fee

Cons

No intro 0% APR on purchases or balance transfers

Flat 1.5% earning rate with no elevated category bonuses

Card details

Annual fee: $0

$0 Regular APR: 17.24% to 23.24%, variable

Welcome offer

Earn a $750 cash bonus when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months

Rewards 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel site

1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no caps or category tracking

Apply now

Why I like it

The Spark Cash Select Card from Capital One is a straightforward cash-back rewards card for business owners who want consistent value without fees. The flat 1.5% is easy to maximize across everyday spending, and the current welcome offer gives first-year returns a strong boost.

It also adds a simple way to earn extra on business travel through the 5% hotel and rental car rate when booked through Capital One’s portal. If you prefer predictable cash back and do not need an intro APR, it delivers reliable value at no annual cost.

Other benefits

Year-end spending summaries for bookkeeping and tax prep

Account managers and customizable employee spending limits

Download purchase records to QuickBooks, Quicken, and Excel

Virtual card numbers for safer online checkout

Choose your monthly due date and view recurring transaction lists

Security alerts, card lock, and $0 fraud liability

Extended warranty on eligible purchases and roadside assistance services

Access to Capital One Business Travel booking tools

Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card: Best for flexible spending categories



Image: Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card Pros

$0 annual fee

Welcome offer available for new accounts

Offers 0% intro APR

Cons

3% and 2% earnings share a yearly cap, then drop to 1%

Foreign transaction fee applies

Categories have specific definitions and may exclude some purchases

Card details

Annual fee: $0

$0 Intro APR : 0% on purchases for the first 9 billing cycles

: 0% on purchases for the first 9 billing cycles

Regular APR: 17.24% to 27.24%

Welcome offer

$300 statement credit after at least $3,000 in purchases within the first 90 days

Rewards

3% cash back in one choice category: gas and EV charging, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer services, or business consulting services

2% cash back on dining purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

Cap: 3% and 2% earnings apply to the first $50,000 in combined choice category and dining purchases each calendar year, then 1%

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend this card if you want control over where you earn more. Being able to pick a 3% category and change it monthly lets you match rewards to shifting expenses, like travel needs, supply runs, or telecom upgrades. The $0 annual fee and straightforward welcome credit make it easy to justify.

Additionally, it offers a limited intro APR option that can help you make large purchases interest-free for the first few months of card ownership. This, matched with a $0 annual fee, can help you save money while maximizing your cash back rewards if you know you spend heavily in certain categories and can manage your choice categories effectively.

Other benefits

Change your 3% category once each calendar month in online or mobile banking

Business Advantage 360 tools for expense tracking and cash flow management

$0 liability for unauthorized transactions and fraud monitoring

Purchase protection and extended warranty on eligible items

Travel and emergency services, including auto rental coverage

Rho Corporate Card: Best for easy cash back and spending controls



Image: Rho Corporate Card Pros

$0 annual, platform, or per-card fees

No personal guarantee required

Built-in spend controls and real-time accounting sync

Cons

Highest cash back requires using Rho for both banking and cards

Rewards are subject to program terms and exclusions

Must pay on time to earn rewards

Card details

Fees: $0 platform fees and $0 per-user or per-card fees

$0 platform fees and $0 per-user or per-card fees Personal guarantee: Not required

Not required Repayment options: Automatic payments available; monthly terms may be offered

Welcome offer

None

Rewards

Up to 2% cash back with Rho Platinum when you use Rho for business banking and corporate cards

Otherwise, up to 1.25% cash back on qualifying purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The Rho Card gives your business a straightforward way to manage both spending and cash flow through its streamlined platform. There are no annual or subscription fees to worry about, and cardholders earn cash back on qualifying purchases in the form of statement credits.

Beyond rewards and perks, the card is designed with business flexibility in mind. Rho’s platform includes built-in tools for expense management, making it easy to handle reimbursements, approvals, and reporting in one place. Unlike many traditional cards, there’s no personal guarantee required. Your business can also benefit from scalable credit limits that grow alongside your business, giving it room to expand without the typical restrictions.

Other benefits

Unlimited virtual and physical cards with granular limits by merchant, department, or project

Instant card issuance and in-platform approval workflows

Dedicated support and a partner perks marketplace for additional savings

Methodology

When evaluating the best business cash back credit cards, I looked for options that deliver reliable savings for companies of all sizes and industries. Whether the goal is lowering everyday operating costs, optimizing vendor spend, or simply wanting more money back in your budget, these cards should make rewards easy to earn and simple to use.

The primary factor was how each card earns and redeems cash back. I compared flat-rate options for predictable value against category cards that boost common business expenses like online advertising, software, cloud services, fuel, shipping, dining, travel, and office supplies. I also reviewed reward caps, quarterly activations, and enrollment requirements, along with redemption options such as statement credits or direct deposits, minimums to redeem, and any expirations.

I prioritized cards that deliver ongoing value in daily operations. That includes clear reward terms, useful expense tools, and scalable controls like free employee cards with custom limits, receipt capture, and accounting integrations. The cards featured here help finance teams to maximize rewards easily and manage their overall expenses more effectively.

If you are curious about other card types that might fit your spending needs, check out our list of the best business credit cards

What to ask when choosing the best business cash back credit cards

Choosing the right business credit cards with cash-back rewards means matching rewards to your real spending while keeping costs and complexity low. Here are some questions to consider when shopping around for the right card.

What spending do you want to reward?

Track your largest spending categories over the next few months. If most spend is broad and unpredictable, a flat-rate cash-back card keeps earning rewards simple. If you consistently spend on specific areas — such as online advertising, software, fuel, shipping, office supplies, dining, or travel — a category card with higher earn rates in those areas can get you more value.

How do earning limits and requirements work?

Check for quarterly caps, annual caps, or rotating categories that require activation. Ensure that those limits are high enough for your budget and that any enrollments will actually get done. Aim for rewards you can earn automatically without having to manage them constantly.

How easy is redemption, and what does it cost you?

Confirm you can redeem cash back as a statement credit or deposit with minimal thresholds and no obstacles. Review annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and any charges for employee cards.

Will the card fit your business operations?

Look for free employee cards with adjustable limits, virtual cards for vendors, receipt capture, and integrations with your accounting tools.

Do you also need a 0% intro APR window?

If you plan a large one-time expense or need temporary cash flow relief, a cash-back card with an intro 0% APR on purchases can help. Match the intro period to your payoff timeline and note the ongoing APR after the promotion ends.

My advice: Use a two-card approach. Pair a category-boost cash-back card for your heaviest spend with a flat-rate cash-back card for everything else. If you have a major purchase coming up, add a separate card that offers a 0% intro APR and keep that balance isolated while your everyday spending continues to earn cash back efficiently.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is a flat-rate or category-based cash-back card better for businesses?

It depends on the spending habits of your business. If you plan to use the card on an “as-needed” basis, you might be able to maximize your rewards potential with a flat-rate cash-back card, so you don’t have to keep track of categories. If you know that you spend heavily in specific categories (e.g., advertising, supplies, etc.), choose a category-based cash-back card that serves those categories to ensure you’re getting the most out of your rewards potential.

Are cash-back credit card rewards taxable for businesses?

For most companies, cash-back credit card rewards aren’t treated as taxable income. The IRS generally views these rewards as a purchase rebate or discount, not earnings. That said, there are exceptions. In some cases, the way rewards are issued or how you apply them can influence whether they’re taxable and may also affect the deductions you can claim on business expenses.

Can I combine multiple cash-back business cards to maximize rewards?

Yes. If you qualify for more than one card type, you can come up with a strategy to use them in tandem to maximize your rewards-earning potential. This can look different based on how your business spends across categories, what you can afford, and how often you plan to use the card.

To see rates & fees for the American Express cards mentioned in this article, reference the following links below:

American Express Blue Business® Cash™