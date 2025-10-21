If you consistently use a business credit card as part of your operations, you should look to maximize your rewards. This most commonly comes in the form of cash back, which means the more you spend, the more money back in your pocket. The best business credit cards with cash back will match your spending habits, keep categories simple, and provide you with other perks that will support your business and your budget.
That said, here are my top seven picks for the best business cash back credit cards:
- Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for unlimited cash back
- American Express Blue Business CashTM Card: Best for everyday 2% cash back
- U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: Best for 3% cash back across common business needs
- Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Best pay-in-full card with 2% back
- Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for $0 annual fee and strong rewards
- Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card: Best for flexible spending categories
- Rho Corporate Card: Best for easy cash back and spending controls
1 Rippling Spend
2 Relay
Quick comparison of the best cash back business credit cards
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for unlimited cash back
|
Image: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
Ink Business Unlimited is a reliable, budget-friendly option for businesses looking to earn unlimited cash back rewards without the need to track certain spending categories. You can take advantage of perks like 1.5% cash back on all purchases, a $0 annual fee, and a strong welcome offer when you meet spend requirements.
It also helps with early cash-flow needs, thanks to the 12-month 0% purchase APR, which can be beneficial if you plan to make large purchases within a few months of opening your account. You can also use its free employee cards to help you centralize spending.
Other benefits
- Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use
- Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases
- Account alerts and built-in fraud monitoring
- Online account tools for expense tracking and reporting
American Express Blue Business CashTM Card: Best for everyday 2% cash back
|
Image: American Express Blue Business CashTM Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Why I like it
What stands out about this card is its simplicity and strong value for businesses whose annual purchases stay under or near the $50,000 threshold. You earn a solid 2% back on all spending without needing to track specific categories. The 12-month 0% purchase APR is helpful if you have some large upfront expenses, and the welcome credit gives a good short-term boost, too.
It’s especially suitable if you prefer predictable rewards and no changing bonus categories. If most of your business’s purchases are domestic (to avoid foreign transaction fees), this card gives nice returns without extra cost.
Other benefits
- Expanded Buying Power offers the ability to spend beyond your credit limit based on payment history and use, without over-limit fees in many cases
- Free employee/authorized user cards, which are useful for distributing costs while keeping reporting centralized
- Purchase protection, extended warranty coverage, and secondary car rental loss/damage insurance
- Expense management tools to help keep track of spending
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: Best for 3% cash back across common business needs
|
Image: U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
I recommend this card for teams wanting simple, high-value categories without paying an annual fee. Many small businesses spend regularly on gas, supplies, phones, and dining, so earning 3% in those purchases adds up quickly. Also, if you have travel coming up, the 5% on prepaid hotels and car rentals through U.S. Bank’s portal gives you an easy way to maximize rewards further.
It is also friendly for new or growing businesses. The welcome offer and 0% intro APR window can help smooth early purchases or a short-term balance transfer while you ramp up your spending habits. If your spend lines up with the bonus categories and you keep the account active, it delivers reliable value at a $0 annual cost.
Other benefits
- Spend controls and online tools for tracking and reporting
- $0 fraud liability and security alerts
- Auto rental coverage, purchase protection, and extended warranty benefits
Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Best pay-in-full card with 2% cash back
|
Image: Capital One Spark Cash Plus
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
I recommend the Spark Cash Plus because it offers strong cash back rewards of 2% on all purchases. While you’ll need to pay off the card in full each month, this is a simple and effective way to earn rewards on your everyday business spending. It might be especially useful for employees who travel, as you can earn 5% on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One’s travel site.
It’s a good fit for businesses that can pay their balances in full and want room to grow. The pay-in-full setup keeps interest out of the picture, while the flexible spending capacity can handle bigger expenses or seasonal spending needs. Add free employee and virtual cards with custom limits, and it becomes a simple way to turn routine expenses into reliable cash back.
Other benefits
- Year-end summaries for bookkeeping and taxes
- Download transactions to QuickBooks, Quicken, and Excel
- Account managers, custom due dates, and visibility into recurring charges
- $0 fraud liability, security alerts, and card lock
- Extended warranty on eligible purchases
- Roadside assistance services
Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for $0 annual fee and strong rewards
|
Image: Capital One Spark Cash Select
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
The Spark Cash Select Card from Capital One is a straightforward cash-back rewards card for business owners who want consistent value without fees. The flat 1.5% is easy to maximize across everyday spending, and the current welcome offer gives first-year returns a strong boost.
It also adds a simple way to earn extra on business travel through the 5% hotel and rental car rate when booked through Capital One’s portal. If you prefer predictable cash back and do not need an intro APR, it delivers reliable value at no annual cost.
Other benefits
- Year-end spending summaries for bookkeeping and tax prep
- Account managers and customizable employee spending limits
- Download purchase records to QuickBooks, Quicken, and Excel
- Virtual card numbers for safer online checkout
- Choose your monthly due date and view recurring transaction lists
- Security alerts, card lock, and $0 fraud liability
- Extended warranty on eligible purchases and roadside assistance services
- Access to Capital One Business Travel booking tools
Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card: Best for flexible spending categories
|
Image: Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
I recommend this card if you want control over where you earn more. Being able to pick a 3% category and change it monthly lets you match rewards to shifting expenses, like travel needs, supply runs, or telecom upgrades. The $0 annual fee and straightforward welcome credit make it easy to justify.
Additionally, it offers a limited intro APR option that can help you make large purchases interest-free for the first few months of card ownership. This, matched with a $0 annual fee, can help you save money while maximizing your cash back rewards if you know you spend heavily in certain categories and can manage your choice categories effectively.
Other benefits
- Change your 3% category once each calendar month in online or mobile banking
- Business Advantage 360 tools for expense tracking and cash flow management
- $0 liability for unauthorized transactions and fraud monitoring
- Purchase protection and extended warranty on eligible items
- Travel and emergency services, including auto rental coverage
Rho Corporate Card: Best for easy cash back and spending controls
|
Image: Rho Corporate Card
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Why I like it
The Rho Card gives your business a straightforward way to manage both spending and cash flow through its streamlined platform. There are no annual or subscription fees to worry about, and cardholders earn cash back on qualifying purchases in the form of statement credits.
Beyond rewards and perks, the card is designed with business flexibility in mind. Rho’s platform includes built-in tools for expense management, making it easy to handle reimbursements, approvals, and reporting in one place. Unlike many traditional cards, there’s no personal guarantee required. Your business can also benefit from scalable credit limits that grow alongside your business, giving it room to expand without the typical restrictions.
Other benefits
- Unlimited virtual and physical cards with granular limits by merchant, department, or project
- Instant card issuance and in-platform approval workflows
- Dedicated support and a partner perks marketplace for additional savings
Methodology
When evaluating the best business cash back credit cards, I looked for options that deliver reliable savings for companies of all sizes and industries. Whether the goal is lowering everyday operating costs, optimizing vendor spend, or simply wanting more money back in your budget, these cards should make rewards easy to earn and simple to use.
The primary factor was how each card earns and redeems cash back. I compared flat-rate options for predictable value against category cards that boost common business expenses like online advertising, software, cloud services, fuel, shipping, dining, travel, and office supplies. I also reviewed reward caps, quarterly activations, and enrollment requirements, along with redemption options such as statement credits or direct deposits, minimums to redeem, and any expirations.
I prioritized cards that deliver ongoing value in daily operations. That includes clear reward terms, useful expense tools, and scalable controls like free employee cards with custom limits, receipt capture, and accounting integrations. The cards featured here help finance teams to maximize rewards easily and manage their overall expenses more effectively.
What to ask when choosing the best business cash back credit cards
Choosing the right business credit cards with cash-back rewards means matching rewards to your real spending while keeping costs and complexity low. Here are some questions to consider when shopping around for the right card.
What spending do you want to reward?
Track your largest spending categories over the next few months. If most spend is broad and unpredictable, a flat-rate cash-back card keeps earning rewards simple. If you consistently spend on specific areas — such as online advertising, software, fuel, shipping, office supplies, dining, or travel — a category card with higher earn rates in those areas can get you more value.
How do earning limits and requirements work?
Check for quarterly caps, annual caps, or rotating categories that require activation. Ensure that those limits are high enough for your budget and that any enrollments will actually get done. Aim for rewards you can earn automatically without having to manage them constantly.
How easy is redemption, and what does it cost you?
Confirm you can redeem cash back as a statement credit or deposit with minimal thresholds and no obstacles. Review annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and any charges for employee cards.
Will the card fit your business operations?
Look for free employee cards with adjustable limits, virtual cards for vendors, receipt capture, and integrations with your accounting tools.
Do you also need a 0% intro APR window?
If you plan a large one-time expense or need temporary cash flow relief, a cash-back card with an intro 0% APR on purchases can help. Match the intro period to your payoff timeline and note the ongoing APR after the promotion ends.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Is a flat-rate or category-based cash-back card better for businesses?
It depends on the spending habits of your business. If you plan to use the card on an “as-needed” basis, you might be able to maximize your rewards potential with a flat-rate cash-back card, so you don’t have to keep track of categories. If you know that you spend heavily in specific categories (e.g., advertising, supplies, etc.), choose a category-based cash-back card that serves those categories to ensure you’re getting the most out of your rewards potential.
Are cash-back credit card rewards taxable for businesses?
For most companies, cash-back credit card rewards aren’t treated as taxable income. The IRS generally views these rewards as a purchase rebate or discount, not earnings. That said, there are exceptions. In some cases, the way rewards are issued or how you apply them can influence whether they’re taxable and may also affect the deductions you can claim on business expenses.
Can I combine multiple cash-back business cards to maximize rewards?
Yes. If you qualify for more than one card type, you can come up with a strategy to use them in tandem to maximize your rewards-earning potential. This can look different based on how your business spends across categories, what you can afford, and how often you plan to use the card.
To see rates & fees for the American Express cards mentioned in this article, reference the following links below:
American Express Blue Business® Cash™