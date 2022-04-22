Many enterprises have moved to a hybrid or remote work model, signaling a need for IT teams to use remote desktop software to access workforce devices at any time.

With the overwhelming move to remote and hybrid work models, companies need a way to provide support to workers undergoing IT issues or requiring system updates. Employing the right piece of remote desktop software can assist organizations with combating the technical hurdles that will inevitably arise.

Best remote desktop software options

Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist is one of the premier remote desktop software providers featuring the ability for unattended access. Zoho’s version of unattended access simply requires a small installation on both the host computer and the remote device. Once installed, the party looking to make changes can connect to and work on a computer at any point, whether the user is present or not. Zoho’s platform also gives the capability for bulk deployments, affording the remote party to install the software on a number of remote desktops at the same time.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is another leading company when it comes to remote desktop software and unattended access. Using TeamViewer’s platform, organizations or personal users are afforded unfettered admission to remote systems, being able to provide support whenever needed. This also saves the enterprise on transport costs by not having to put an IT professional directly in front of a device to make changes. This can lead to companies saving not only revenue but also time and resources when looking to provide their workers with a better support experience.

RemotePC

RemotePC is one type of remote desktop software with multi-screen capabilities, authorizing those using the software the functionality to view multiple remote screens in a single screen at the same time, or view each monitor on a different screen. The RemotePC application allows consumers to switch between multiple screens, assuring that files needing access or updating are not unavailable to the technician attempting to make the requisite changes to the system.

GoTo

GoTo allows for not only multi-screen handling but also access to a remote system from a number of different devices, such as phones and tablets. This affords the person handling the software the ability to make changes from a variety of locations, if their device of choice has the files and functionality necessary to alter the remote desktop’s system, providing another level of flexibility when it comes to assisting users through their IT issues.

Splashtop

Splashtop is one software provider known to give technicians the ability to chat with the user needing assistance. Using the chat feature, an IT professional can send and receive messages to a remote computer before, during, or after remote access sessions. In addition, the chat window feature will be prompted immediately once the remote computer is accessed, allowing for ease of communication between multiple users as desired. The ability to chat with users without having to launch a remote access session to the computer makes communication between technician and end-user much quicker and easier.

RealVNC

RealVNC is another remote desktop software option for those wanting a real-time chat feature as a part of their solution. Those using the RealVNC platform simply have to open the chat option by clicking on the ‘Start Viewer Session’ button on the toolbar. Once opened, a conversation can be started between the technician and end-user. The RealVNC chat feature even included a chat history component as well, allowing the end-user to go back in conversations and have transcripts of the messages from a technician if necessary.

ConnectWise Control

ConnectWise Control is luckily one of the most secure pieces of remote desktop software on the market today. ConnectWise’s platform boasts a number of important features when keeping systems safe from hackers. One of these features includes role-based security, allowing administrators to determine user permissions and control who has access to certain functions. In addition, the solution can provide users with session activity logging, providing full accountability of services, while helping track down security breaches and data abuse for customers. These comprehensive security features can ensure that those granting access to their systems are not being taken advantage of and can rest easy knowing that their device is going through the correct processes.

GoToMyPC

GoToMyPC is another piece of remote access software with rigorous security measures. The platform can defend against viruses through use of a on-demand full scan of the PC being operated on, examining the computer for all viruses, including scanning memory, hard drive and external devices connected to the computer. Another key aspect is real-time protection for PC’s using the remote access software, giving users the ability to inspect the computer’s memory and file system continuously for threats during user interaction. Lastly, the GoToMyPC solution features a firewall as well, allowing access for known and legitimate applications while safeguarding a device.

ISL Light

ISL Light is one of the foremost remote desktop software providers in this area specifically, allowing for operators to have access to systems as granted by an administrator. In addition, permissions can be set on what operators have access to, from setting detailed permissions for each user individually or creating domains and applying domain-specific rules to all the users in a domain. This feature also grants for the owner of a computer to be changed or assigned by an admin, in order to allow them to manage it. The owner of a computer can move, edit or delete the remote computer if needed.

LogMeIn

LogMeIn is an additional option for admins needing the flexibility to take a number of different operators on and off a system at will. LogMeIn affords admins the ability to assign an unlimited number of operators to different computers as needed, making it an attractive option for large enterprises with a considerable amount of employees and devices. The ability to assign or retract access from an unlimited number of operators extends computer and file access to anyone for instant sharing and collaboration.

Best remote desktop software features

There are some common features that overlap when it comes to taking full advantage of remote desktop software, but most organizations are looking for system control while maintaining security protocols. As ransomware and malware become bigger issues for enterprises at large, it is imperative that businesses feel that their remote desktop software of choice cannot be hijacked by cyber criminals, thus allowing access to their employees’ systems.

While some core features are important than others, companies with larger workforces may need an advanced suite of features, more inclined to help manage a considerable amount of employees and their systems. Once a business selects the correct remote desktop software for their particular needs, it can immediately provide those in IT roles ease of access along with simplifying technical processes.

Unattended access

Unattended access is a feature that many pieces of remote desktop software employ, as it’s a vital part of IT security. This allows for a remote support technician to connect to a user’s computer when they are not present at the remote end, allowing for the installation of needed software or patches. Unattended access can also lead to workers completing tasks more efficiently, as updates or bug fixes can be attended to during non-work hours, allowing employees to get back to completing projects or assignments the following day.

Multi-screen handling

Multi-screen handling can be immensely useful when monitoring or needing to make changes to a large number of devices at once. This is especially helpful when working on a computer with more than one monitor, and being able to switch between monitors at will.

Built-in chat

While the past features discussed are important, working alongside the employee needing assistance may be necessary. This is where a built-in chat component comes into play. If an issue requires IT professionals to be given updates on the fly, it may be beneficial to both parties to be able to communicate quickly to resolve the concern. Not only can this feature be favorable for those in enterprise use, but for other cases as well, such as students needing IT help at a college for example.

Remote desktop security

With many cybercriminal groups looking for access into either an organization or private user’s system, guaranteeing the piece of remote desktop software being used is secure is as essential as it’s ever been. If a malicious actor or party was to gain unauthorized access to a system, it may be backbreaking for an enterprise from a time and money standpoint. For a private user having their sensitive information compromised can lead to a laundry list of problems, ranging from financial hardship to identity theft.

User management

One quality that cannot be understated is an administrator having the capacity to remove and add users at will. If an employee leaves an organization, it is paramount that they not be continually able to access a user’s system or a host of systems to avoid any potential problems stemming from their departure. With user management, admins can have peace of mind knowing the only persons able to make changes or install software are ones that have been granted access by the admin themselves.

What is remote desktop software?

To provide a simple definition, remote desktop software is used to access a desktop or interface of a remote computer locally. This, in turn, allows operators in a remote setting access to an end user’s computer for a variety of tasks. This software affords a desktop environment to be accessed and run on a system or number of devices, while also being displayed on an operator’s device elsewhere.

As with anything in IT, there also exists a dark side to the potential uses of this software. While most remote desktop software is employed by organizations or individuals to help those needing to resolve lingering issues, there is a malicious variant. This variant is called a remote access trojan or RAT, and has been employed by hacking groups in the past to great effect. A RAT is malware that allows for controlled access to a system via malware, and typically operates with the objective to offload a Trojan horse virus. Luckily, one of the capabilities of non-malicious and reputable remote desktop software is for the expressed purpose of removing viruses and malware such as these.

Why is remote desktop software important?

Remote desktop software is important for a number of reasons, but first, if an IT person cannot have physical access to your computer due to an employee or the IT department working offsite, this allows for rapid, painless access. For IT workers or customer support technicians, this allows the capability to patch errors or resolve issues, leading to saved money and time for the organization. This can also allow IT departments at one central location to work on a large number of employee devices as needed, eliminating the requirement for multiple IT teams if a business has more than one location or if an entire company works remotely.

In addition, employing a piece of remote desktop software comes with a number of different benefits for both the employee needing aid for their device and the operators needing to assist them. This allows for quicker response times by the IT department, allowing for issues to be repaired and granting workers the ability to get back to completing tasks or projects, while avoiding having to wait for a person to be physically present or available.

How does remote desktop software work?

Identifying the piece of remote desktop software first that fits the needs of an IT team or organization is key in making the program run as efficiently as possible. Some types of remote desktop software are more conducive to large organizations, while others can be used by businesses of all types. Installation is usually straightforward, but the software has to be present on all devices for the operators needing to control the desktop itself to properly work.

To make this process run smoothly, the software must be present on both the host’s desktop and the client device, and a code is usually provided to the user that can then be shared with the user wanting access to the remote desktop either via a chat feature or another type of communication method. Once the code assigned by the remote desktop platform is shared with the IT team, this then connects the two systems by the user logging in to the remote desktop software itself. After the code is authenticated by the platform, the operator requiring control of the user’s system can then access their computer and change processes or assist as needed.

This piece of software can be incredibly helpful for anyone working as managed service providers, external customer service, or even an organization’s internal IT team as previously mentioned. By deploying a remote desktop software platform, organizations can solve debilitating issues with the number of different features at their disposal.