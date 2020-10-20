Check out these holiday gifts even the pickiest coworker will enjoy.

COVID-19 has caused many employees to work remotely and some offices to close permanently. Working from home shouldn't stop you from showing your coworkers how much you appreciate them this holiday season. Sending gifts is the perfect way to reconnect with officemates, and with so many gift options available online you are sure to find the perfect gift for even your fussiest coworker. Here are some of our favorite tech gifts for coworkers to help you get started.

Datexx Miracle TimeCube Timer For the coworker who struggles with time management Image: Amazon When your coworkers fall down the rabbit hole of social media--thanks to Twitter and Instagram, among others--the Datexx Miracle TimeCube Timer can remind them to come up for air. Simply flip the cube to the time of your choice (either for one, five, 10, or 15 minutes), and the TimeCube will start timing. When time's up, an alarm will ring. The TimeCube also works great for those coworkers looking to become Pomodoro Technique experts or just need a little nudge to focus on a task. $31 at Amazon

Super Magnetic Putty For coworkers who fidget Image: Uncommon Goods Office fidgeters will love playing with Super Magnetic Putty. Part stress reliever and part science experiment, Super Magnetic Putty is made with micron-sized iron-based particles, which gives the putty magnetic properties. Use it to pick up staples, tacks, and paper clips, or impress your colleagues over Zoom by placing the putty near a magnet and watching it "come alive" as it stretches out toward the magnet. $14 at Uncommon Goods

Unisex heated gloves For coworkers who are always cold Image: Amazon These unisex heated gloves are perfect for cold hands. The knit wool gloves are equipped with removable internal heating pads that warm up once you plug in the attached USB cord into a USB port, power bank, or charger. The half-finger design of the gloves also lets users type or operate a mouse with ease. $13 at Amazon

Clean Copper Home's No-touch tool hands-free antimicrobial keychain For coworkers who are germaphobes Image: Amazon Door handles, keyboards, desk drawers—the list of things you need to touch is endless. With the risk of COVID-19, practicing good hygiene has become a must-do. The Clean Copper Home's No-touch tool hands-free antimicrobial keychain keeps hands clean by reducing exposure to germs and viruses on common surfaces like elevator buttons, keypads, and doors. The hands-free antimicrobial keychain is self-sanitizing and made of 99.9% copper. $10 at Amazon

Wacky Wavy Mini Tube Guy For coworkers who need a good laugh Image: Urban Outfitters Turn that frown upside with a Wacky Wavy Mini Tube Guy. This miniature version of this popular car dealership and strip mall attraction can now call your desk home. Just plug it in, and the wavy tube guy fills with air and launches into its famous floppy dance, sure to brighten anyone's day. $13 at Urban Outfitters

USB Cool Mist Humidifier For coworkers with dry skin Image: Amazon Dry air can cause moisture to evaporate from the skin and cause respiratory issues, enhancing allergies and colds. It's easy to add moisture in the air with the USB Cool Mist Humidifier. Just fill this super-cute humidifier with water and plug it into a USB outlet. The miniature cactus humidifier will perk up your desk and your air. $14 at Amazon