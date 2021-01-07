CES 2021: Lenovo unveils Tab P11, IdeaPad 5G, IdeaPad 5i Pro, and more

At CES 2021, Lenovo will introduce a slew of new IdeaPads and the new versatile Tab P11 to assist remote business professionals in the telecommuter age.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a number of organizations around the globe have adopted remote work policies. At the same time, a number of schools and universities are also offering online learning curricula to enhance public safety. In recent months, a number of conferences have been held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and CES 2021 is no different. On Thursday, ahead of next week's event, Lenovo announced a number of new products it will unveil at CES 2021. This includes several new IdeaPads, the Tab P11, a versatile 2-in-1 option, and more.

Lenovo Tab P11

As part of the unveiling, Lenovo provided a glimpse of the Lenovo Tab P11; a 2-in-1 option for those seeking a versatile model for remote work or distance learning. The detachable HD 11-inch IPS LCD touchscreen pairs with the Keyboard Pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 (each sold separately) enabling use as a laptop or as a tablet.

The aluminum-alloy exterior adds durability to the build and the model is available in either Slate Grey or Platinum Grey. In a press release shared ahead of the event, Lenovo explained that the Tab P11 touts "integrated Eye Care mode technology" designed to reduce emitted blue light during use. This addition could help minimize the risk of circadian rhythm disruption.

The Tab P11 features an 8 MP camera offering crisp video--a plus for Zoom meetings and virtual collaboration. A Smart Privacy feature allows, those who are so inclined, to blur the background during video chats. The model comes with up to 6GB of RAM and Lenovo estimates the unit provides up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. For those who prefer to stream after hours, Lenovo says that the "Tab P11 is also one of just a handful of tablets certified to stream Netflix shows in HD."

IdeaPad 5G and IdeaPad 4G LTE

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G offers speedy performance for individuals with 5G access. The device offers 4G LTE connectivity for people without access to 5G networks. Lenovo explained that by including capabilities consumers "love" about their smartphones, the 14-inch IdeaPad 5G allows people to remain connected on the go or at the home office. The device also includes a SIM cardholder and instant-on capabilities. With a total weight of 2.6 pounds and 0.59-inches thick, the model offers portability for those seeking a lightweight model.

The model features an IPS 14-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display, a bonus for those who enjoy streaming shows after the workday. The IdeaPad 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform and Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics card and Lenovo estimates that the model is capable of "offering up to 20 hours of battery life of continuous video playback."

Dolby Audio optimized speakers face the user for enhanced audio and a dual microphone array helps regular video conference attendees deliver clean and clear correspondence from afar. An onboard infrared (IR) camera allows a person to unlock the laptop with their face and a modern standby feature eliminates lag times when starting projects.

The company also announced a Lenovo IdeaPad 4G LTE 14-inch laptop. Both the 5G and 4G LTE models use the Snapdragon 8c platform and offer up to 8 GB of memory and 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage, per Lenovo.

IdeaPad 5i Pro IdeaPad 5i Pro

Lenovo also introduced the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro available with either a 14-inch or 16-inch display. The 14-inch model weighs 1.45 kgs while the larger 16-inch laptop comes in at 2 kgs, making both offerings portable options for professionals on the go. The models boast a metal exterior for added durability and come in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey.

The 16:10 aspect ratio display offers a 90% STB giving users ample digital workspace which is a plus for those who prefer to run multiple apps or oversee an amalgam of open windows during the workday. Lenovo explained that the display also includes the aforementioned "Eye Care technology" designed to reduce emitted blue light during use.

The models include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and the onboard IR camera identifies users for breezier logins and increased security. This camera also includes what Lenovo described as "clever" time-of-flight (ToF) sensors enabling the device to automatically pause media if you "walk away to get more coffee," and will "even call out with an alarm if it's ever moved when your back is turned."

With the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro, people can choose up to a 11th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA MX450 graphics. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro and the 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro will offer next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors although these offerings are said to be "coming soon," per Lenovo.

Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G "is expected to be available in select markets." At this time, this does not include North America and pricing will vary across markets.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro with AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU starts at $1149.99 with availability expected in May 2021.

Pricing for the 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro will start at €799 with expected availability in EMEA beginning in March 2021.

Beginning in March 2021, the 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro is expected to be available in EMEA with pricing starting at €899. The 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro is not available in North America. Availability is the same for the 14-inch model with pricing starting at €699.

The Lenovo Tab P11 pricing starts at $229.99 and is now available.

