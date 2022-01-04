CES 2022: Acer's latest trio of Chromebooks includes one with a flagship MediaTek processor

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first Chromebook to be powered by MediaTek's new octa-core flagship SoC, the Kompanio 1380.

Image: Acer

Acer announced three new Chromebook models at CES 2022, and while all have potential business applications, it's the Chromebook Spin 513 that's attracting all the attention thanks to the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC at its core.

The eight-core Kompanio 1380 is MediaTek's flagship SoC, and the Spin 513 marks the first time it has been built into a Chromebook. MediaTek offers three different levels of Kompanio chips, 500, 800 and 1000, and its 500 and 800 series chips have powered several Chromebooks from different manufacturers.

SEE: Keyboard troubleshooting guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

MediaTek teased a 1200 series Kompanio in late 2021, which it said was designed to rival Intel i3 chips. At the same time, MediaTek said its next level of flagship chips would potentially rival the i7 series from Intel, though it's unclear whether or not the 1380 included in the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the chip in question.

Acer's new CES 2022 Chromebooks

The first new Chromebook, mentioned and pictured above, is the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, a two-in-one with a touchscreen and the aforementioned MediaTek Kompanio 1380. In addition, the Spin 513 sports a 13.5" display and reduced bezel size, meets MIL-STD 810H for durability (though it's not clear which tests it passes), supports Wi-Fi 6, has an array of ports and gets a reported 10 hours of battery life.

The 513's biggest selling point is its Kompanio 1380 SoC and its price point slightly below the Chromebook Spin 713, which could be considered the Intel-powered version of the same machine in a lot of different ways, including its design. If you're interested in buying an Acer Chromebook Spin 513 you can do so in June 2022 in North America, starting at $599.99, and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at €649.

The second of the new Chromebooks that Acer unveiled at CES 2022 is the Acer Chromebook 315. The 315 has a 15.6" screen, which makes it big enough that its keyboard can have a full number pad. That's a great selling point for professionals who want a mobile workstation but don't want to lose the number pad on a desktop or large Windows laptop.

According to Acer, the Intel-powered Chromebook 315 also has technology in it that makes "for clear and reliable video conferences," including a wide FoV HDR webcam with flare reduction and dual microphones. It also has an optional multi-touch display and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it an ideal choice for staying mobile without sacrificing screen real estate.

For those who want to be eco conscious about their purchase, the touchpad may be a selling point, too: It's made of OceanGlass, a plastic composite made from ocean-bound plastic waste that is recycled to give it what Acer describes as "a glass-like texture."

The Acer Chromebook 315 will go on sale in North America in January 2022 starting at $299.99, and will be available in EMEA in "late Q1 2022" starting at €399.

The third of three Chromebooks Acer showed off at CES, but in no way the least, is the Acer Chromebook 314. Acer calls this model its "budget-friendly and portable" Chromebook ideal for students and families with school-aged children, but it's in no way unsuited for business use.

SEE: Power checklist: Troubleshooting hard drive failures (TechRepublic Premium)

Like the Spin 513, the 314 vaguely features "MIL-STD 810H durability," and is an Intel machine with up to 10 hours of battery life. It also has an optional multi-touch screen, OceanGlass trackpad and many of the other features included in the 315, but with a smaller 14" display.

Acer also mentioned an enterprise version of the 314 in its CES promotional material, but made no mention of separate specs or what features the enterprise model has that the standard Acer Chromebook 314 lacks. If previous years Acer-designed enterprise Chromebooks are anything to go on, zero-touch enrollment and other features Acer includes in its enterprise Chromebook offerings are likely the key difference.

The Acer Chromebook 314 will go on sale in North America in June starting at $299.99, and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at €369. It's unknown if the enterprise model will be priced differently.

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter 5G networks and devices, mobile security, remote support, and the latest about phones, tablets, and apps are some of the topics we'll cover. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see